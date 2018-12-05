Facts

Cooperation development plan between Ukrainian, Romanian border services for 2019 signed by services' chiefs

Head of the State Border Service of Ukraine Petro Tsyhykal, during his working visit to Romania, has met with Assignee General Inspector of the Romanian Border Police Adrian Popescu, during which the parties discussed the results of the joint work and signed a plan for the development of cooperation between the border agencies of Ukraine and Romania for 2019.

"As a result of a meeting with my Romanian colleague, we signed a plan for the development of cooperation between the border agencies of Ukraine and Romania for 2019 and a meeting protocol," Tsyhykal wrote on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

The head of the State Border Service of Ukraine stressed that despite the significant concentration of resources of the department in the east of the country, guarding the border with EU countries, and Romania in particular, is one of the priorities.

"The figures eloquently testify to the results of the joint work. This year the number of detained illegal immigrants in the common area of the border increased by 38%, while, like last year, there were numerous facts of smuggling illegal Danube immigrants. In addition, owing to joint countermeasures, economic smuggling activity, in particular the illicit movement of cigarettes, decreased by 28%," he wrote.

