AFU striking in three directions within Orikhiv salient – ISW

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are striking in three directions within Orekhov – from the side of Robotyne to Novoprokopivka, on the western side of Verbove and north of Verbove, the analysts of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) note.

“Ukrainian forces are attacking along three directions within the Orikhiv salient as of September 24. Ukrainian forces are conducting attacks from Robotyne against Novoprokopivka. Ukrainian forces are attacking directly into Verbove’s western side. Ukrainian forces are also attacking north of Verbove,” according to the ISW report published on Monday.

As the report says, “Russian forces continue to expend significant combat power on counterattacking to hold their current positions and appear to be resisting the operationally sound course of action of falling back to prepared defensive positions further south.” “Russian forces have instead expended considerable amounts of manpower, materiel, and effort to hold the forwardmost defensive positions in southern Ukraine and have only withdrawn to subsequent defensive positions at the direct threat of Ukrainian advances.”

At the same time, ISW experts refrain from making forecasts, noting that the situation at the front is now very dynamic, and “recent promising reports of Ukrainian tactical progress, including breaking through some Russian field fortifications, in the Orikhiv area should not be read as a guarantee that Ukraine is on the cusp of a significant operational success.”

“Observers should be patient with Ukraine's campaign design and should expect Ukraine’s counteroffensive to continue through winter 2023 and into spring 2024. Ukraine does not need to achieve a sudden and dramatic deep penetration to achieve success,” the analysts note.