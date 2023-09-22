Explosions at Chkalovsky air base near Moscow to be sensitive for Russian leaders – British intelligence

Over the last four days, both Russia and Ukraine have experienced unusually intense attacks deep behind their lines. There have been reports of explosions at Russian logistics sites, air bases and command posts in Crimea, Krasnodar region, and near Moscow.

“This is a sensitive location because it hosts specialist military aircraft as well as VIP transport for Russian leaders. Reported damage to a COOT special mission aircraft is particularly relevant,” it is noted in the report published on the social network X (Twitter) of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Monday morning.

At the same time, British intelligence notes that over the past week, the Russian Federation has repeatedly carried out long-range strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine, which “partially in response to the incidents in Russia and Crimea.” “With the ground battle relatively static, each side is seeking advantage by striking through their adversary’s strategic depth,” the message says.

As reported, the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the bombing of two AN-148 and IL-20 aircraft and a MI-28n helicopter at Chkalovsky airfield in Moscow region by unknown saboteurs on September 18. "The event caused a big hysteria in the higher military corridors — government planes, so-called ‘Doomsday planes’ and special planes (reconnaissance planes) are based at the airfield," the GUR reported.