Facts

11:39 22.09.2023

Explosions at Chkalovsky air base near Moscow to be sensitive for Russian leaders – British intelligence

2 min read
Explosions at Chkalovsky air base near Moscow to be sensitive for Russian leaders – British intelligence

Over the last four days, both Russia and Ukraine have experienced unusually intense attacks deep behind their lines. There have been reports of explosions at Russian logistics sites, air bases and command posts in Crimea, Krasnodar region, and near Moscow.

“This is a sensitive location because it hosts specialist military aircraft as well as VIP transport for Russian leaders. Reported damage to a COOT special mission aircraft is particularly relevant,” it is noted in the report published on the social network X (Twitter) of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Monday morning.

At the same time, British intelligence notes that over the past week, the Russian Federation has repeatedly carried out long-range strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine, which “partially in response to the incidents in Russia and Crimea.” “With the ground battle relatively static, each side is seeking advantage by striking through their adversary’s strategic depth,” the message says.

As reported, the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported the bombing of two AN-148 and IL-20 aircraft and a MI-28n helicopter at Chkalovsky airfield in Moscow region by unknown saboteurs on September 18. "The event caused a big hysteria in the higher military corridors — government planes, so-called ‘Doomsday planes’ and special planes (reconnaissance planes) are based at the airfield," the GUR reported.

Tags: #british_intelligence

MORE ABOUT

12:45 19.09.2023
Heavy fighting continues around islands in lower Dnipro in Kherson region since beginning of Sept – British intelligence

Heavy fighting continues around islands in lower Dnipro in Kherson region since beginning of Sept – British intelligence

11:29 13.09.2023
Units of new Russian combined arms army are likely focused on Luhansk region – British intelligence

Units of new Russian combined arms army are likely focused on Luhansk region – British intelligence

12:06 12.09.2023
Russian authorities strengthening air defense system around Moscow, indicating this in public space – British intelligence

Russian authorities strengthening air defense system around Moscow, indicating this in public space – British intelligence

13:11 01.09.2023
Russia creates underwater barrier of submerged ships to prevent attacks on bridge across Kerch Strait – British intelligence

Russia creates underwater barrier of submerged ships to prevent attacks on bridge across Kerch Strait – British intelligence

11:50 23.08.2023
Occupiers continue to employ pontoons at Chonhar, Henichesk, allow part of the traffic flow via Armiansk – British intelligence

Occupiers continue to employ pontoons at Chonhar, Henichesk, allow part of the traffic flow via Armiansk – British intelligence

11:46 22.08.2023
British intelligence: Some attacks on Russian military targets being launched from inside Russian territory

British intelligence: Some attacks on Russian military targets being launched from inside Russian territory

15:02 21.08.2023
Russian leadership, fearing increased threats, likely to strengthen air defense system in western country’s part – British intelligence

Russian leadership, fearing increased threats, likely to strengthen air defense system in western country’s part – British intelligence

14:59 14.08.2023
Kremlin probably no longer funds Wagner PMC – British intelligence

Kremlin probably no longer funds Wagner PMC – British intelligence

11:34 09.08.2023
Attacks on Russian ships can be turned against weakest links of Russia's sea supply lanes – British intelligence

Attacks on Russian ships can be turned against weakest links of Russia's sea supply lanes – British intelligence

15:02 07.08.2023
Russia fails to generate effective tactical airpower in south in recent weeks – British intelligence

Russia fails to generate effective tactical airpower in south in recent weeks – British intelligence

AD

HOT NEWS

AFU confirm strike on HQ of Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Sevastopol

European Commission to recommend starting talks on Ukraine's membership in EU – media

Biden announces delivery of Abrams tanks, Hawk air defense batteries to Ukraine next week

Ukrainian military eliminate 480 invaders, 40 enemy artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

Biden announces delivery of Abrams tanks, Hawk air defense batteries to Ukraine next week

LATEST

AFU confirm strike on HQ of Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Sevastopol

European Commission to recommend starting talks on Ukraine's membership in EU – media

Zelenskyy starts his visit to Canada

Biden announces delivery of Abrams tanks, Hawk air defense batteries to Ukraine next week

Ukrainian military eliminate 480 invaders, 40 enemy artillery systems over day – AFU General Staff

Biden announces delivery of Abrams tanks, Hawk air defense batteries to Ukraine next week

Three ships heading to ports of Odesa to be loaded with agricultural products, iron ore

Zelenskyy: America saved millions of Ukrainian lives

PM says Russia starts energy terror

Ukraine will receive long–range weapons – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD