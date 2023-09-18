Facts

13:39 18.09.2023

At night, air defense forces destroy 18 of 24 Shahed drones, all 17 cruise missiles – AFU Air Force

1 min read
At night, air defense forces destroy 18 of 24 Shahed drones, all 17 cruise missiles – AFU Air Force

On the night of September 18, 2023, the enemy attacked Ukraine with strike UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type and air-launched cruise missiles Kh-101/X-555/X-55; air defense forces destroyed 18 Shahed drones and 17 cruise missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Monday morning.

"Shahed [drones] flew from two directions: (Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia and Cape Chauda – Crimea). A total of 24 attack UAVs were recorded in the direction of Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. Some 18 attack drones were destroyed by air defense along the route," the AFU said in the statement.

In addition, the AFU Air Force said the occupiers launched cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from Volgograd region. Eight aircraft were involved, and launches of 17 cruise missiles of the X-101/X-555/X-55 type were recorded.

All 17 have been destroyed by forces and means of the Air Force within Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Khmelnytsky regions. 

Tags: #air_defense

MORE ABOUT

11:48 14.09.2023
SBU, Navy destroy enemy air defense complex Triumf near Yevpatoria – source

SBU, Navy destroy enemy air defense complex Triumf near Yevpatoria – source

09:37 14.09.2023
Air defense shot 17 of 22 Shahed drones launched on night by occupiers across Ukraine

Air defense shot 17 of 22 Shahed drones launched on night by occupiers across Ukraine

09:11 31.08.2023
Zelenskyy: We continue negotiations on additional supplies of air defense systems

Zelenskyy: We continue negotiations on additional supplies of air defense systems

12:09 18.08.2023
British Defense Ministry signs three contracts for transfer of anti-drone equipment to Ukraine

British Defense Ministry signs three contracts for transfer of anti-drone equipment to Ukraine

09:41 14.08.2023
At night, air defense forces destroy 15 UAVs, 8 Kalibr, enemy helicopter – AFU Air Force

At night, air defense forces destroy 15 UAVs, 8 Kalibr, enemy helicopter – AFU Air Force

10:29 11.08.2023
Air defense works in Kyiv region – local authorities

Air defense works in Kyiv region – local authorities

09:28 27.07.2023
Oleschuk: Ukrainian air defense destroys 36 air targets on July 26: three Kalibr, 33 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles

Oleschuk: Ukrainian air defense destroys 36 air targets on July 26: three Kalibr, 33 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles

12:53 26.07.2023
Zelenskyy: Strengthened air defense systems to be sent to areas where it is most needed

Zelenskyy: Strengthened air defense systems to be sent to areas where it is most needed

09:52 13.07.2023
Air Defense eliminate 20 out of 20 Shahed drones, two Kalibr missiles

Air Defense eliminate 20 out of 20 Shahed drones, two Kalibr missiles

09:18 12.07.2023
Air defense eliminate 11 out of 15 shaheds in Ukrainian sky

Air defense eliminate 11 out of 15 shaheds in Ukrainian sky

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians – winners of Invictus Games

Yermak calls on sanctioning bodies to 'tackle Russia's military-industrial complex'

Syrsky: Heavy fighting continues near Bakhmut, enemy unsuccessfully trying to regain lost positions

Retired US military counterintelligence special agent: If NATO truly interested in Ukraine's victory, it would already have supplied all necessary weapons

Cabinet dismisses six dpty defense ministers, department's secretary of state

LATEST

US Senator Kelly, who arrived in Kyiv, announces progress of Ukrainian forces in counteroffensive

Zelenskyy congratulates Ukrainians – winners of Invictus Games

Russian Defense Ministry’s effort to subsume Wagner Group prompting Russian officials to more openly back military juntas in West Africa

Yermak calls on sanctioning bodies to 'tackle Russia's military-industrial complex'

NATO Admiral: ‘Russia losing more and more ground,’ forced to cooperate with ‘unreliable actors’

Ukraine should help every child left without parental care find his home – Zelenskyy on Adoption Day

Syrsky: Heavy fighting continues near Bakhmut, enemy unsuccessfully trying to regain lost positions

Ukraine partially, fully restores over 800 war-affected medical infrastructure facilities

Russia spends over $167 bln on war against Ukraine – Forbes

South Korea to send two minesweepers to Ukraine – media

AD
AD
AD
AD