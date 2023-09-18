At night, air defense forces destroy 18 of 24 Shahed drones, all 17 cruise missiles – AFU Air Force

On the night of September 18, 2023, the enemy attacked Ukraine with strike UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type and air-launched cruise missiles Kh-101/X-555/X-55; air defense forces destroyed 18 Shahed drones and 17 cruise missiles, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Monday morning.

"Shahed [drones] flew from two directions: (Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia and Cape Chauda – Crimea). A total of 24 attack UAVs were recorded in the direction of Mykolaiv and Odesa regions. Some 18 attack drones were destroyed by air defense along the route," the AFU said in the statement.

In addition, the AFU Air Force said the occupiers launched cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from Volgograd region. Eight aircraft were involved, and launches of 17 cruise missiles of the X-101/X-555/X-55 type were recorded.

All 17 have been destroyed by forces and means of the Air Force within Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava and Khmelnytsky regions.