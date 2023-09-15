Draft law on state budget-2024 published on Rada website

The draft law on the state budget for 2024 has been published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

The corresponding draft law was registered in the Ukrainian Parliament under the number 10000 on Friday, September 15.

According to the Regulations of the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine annually submits to Parliament a draft law on the state budget for the next year no later than September 15 of the current year. At the first reading, the Rada should consider the main financial document of the country no later than October 20, and finally – no later than December 1.

The draft law on the state budget for the next year is submitted to the parliamentarians and the Accounting Chamber no later than four days before its submission to the Verkhovna Rada.