Russia already launches over 2,000 Shahed-type UAVs across Ukraine

"Russia has already launched more than 2,000 Shahed-type attack UAVs across Ukraine. The first Iranian drone was shot down by the Ukrainian Armed Forces exactly a year ago – on September 13, 2022. This means that on average this year the occupiers launched 5.5 Shaheds per day across Ukraine," the center said on Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces said the total cost of the UAV was, according to various estimates, from $40 to 100$ million. "These are the average pensions of 200,000 to 500,000 of Russians," the center said.