Facts

15:42 07.09.2023

Russia increases security measures on Kerch Bridge – Ukrainian Navy

Russia increases security measures on Kerch Bridge – Ukrainian Navy

Six boats and five ships of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) currently guard the illegally constructed Kerch Bridge, mostly to the south of the bridge, Spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk has said.

"We can see many border guards around the so-called Kerch Bridge in the Kerch Strait where they are trying to protect this illegal construction: six boats and five ships of the Russian FSB. They are mainly deployed to the south of the bridge, and some part of them – to the north of the bridge. Thus, they carry out the task to guard and defend this facility," he told an online press briefing at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center Ukraine on Thursday.

According to Pletenchuk, there are eleven Russian warships on duty in the Black Sea, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of eight missiles. There is also one enemy warship on duty in the Sea of Azov.

