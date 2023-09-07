Facts

09:10 07.09.2023

Air defense destroy 25 UAVs out of 33 launched overnight

1 min read
Air defense destroy 25 UAVs out of 33 launched overnight

On Thursday night, the air defense forces destroyed 25 attack drones out of 33 launched, which attacked Odesa and Sumy regions, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Thursday morning.

"Based on the results of combat work by the forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, 25 Shahed-136/131s were destroyed," the AFU Air Force said on Telegram.

It is specified that the enemy attacked the Sumy and Odesa regions with several groups of attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type from the northern, southeastern and southern directions (Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Cape Chauda – temporary occupied territories, Crimea).

Tags: #air_forces #shahed

