Facts

10:20 06.09.2023

Zelenskyy: Generals will receive all soldiers' requests

Аll requests from the soldiers will be given the top generals, our international officials, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Tuesday, who returned to Kyiv after a trip to the troops stationed in Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions.

“Two days in Donbas, 13 combat brigades together with Generals Syrsky, Tarnavsky. We talked to the brigade and battalion commanders. We awarded our warriors,” he said.

According to Zelenskyy, “all requests from the warriors will be addressed by senior generals, government officials, and our international relations officials. There will be new supplies. It is very important that there will be a new production of our weapons, and we have outlined several priority items with the warriors. This is what needs to be done. We will do it!”

“And about tomorrow. Today we have already prepared. There will be events that are important for Ukraine. There will also be decisions that are important for Ukraine,” the president said.

