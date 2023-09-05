Judicial Administration's acting head: Can't talk about my status in corruption case in Supreme Court, have legal grounds for exercising my powers

Acting Head of Ukraine's State Judicial Administration (SJA) Maksym Pampura notes the difficulty of working in conditions of distrust after the corruption scandal in the Supreme Court and is sure that the investigation will sort out the situation, as the society expects clear decisions.

"Corruption scandals take place not only in our country, but they harm not only the judiciary. Certainly, it is difficult to work in this situation, there is a distrust of society because of what is happening," Pampura said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Answering a question about whether he has any procedural status in the "Kniazev case" and the discharged chairman of the State Anti-Corruption Court, Oleksiy Salnikov, who is suspected of inciting bribes to judges of the Supreme Court, Pampura said: "I read an interview with the prosecutor after the next court hearing on Salnikov that my name and some other people appear as witnesses and will be important for the consideration of this case. That's all I know about this. Even if I had procedural status, I would not could talk about it without the permission of the investigating authorities."

According to Pampura, in order to prevent a collapse in the current situation, it is necessary to focus on the performance of their functional duties, to properly ensure the organizational and financial work of the judiciary.

"I am sure that the investigation will sort it out. It seems to me that the investigation will be short-lived, because the society expects clear decisions on such cases... As of today, there are no legal grounds for me not to be able to exercise my powers," the Judicial Administration's acting head said.

"Therefore, we are forming a budget request for the next year and solving the issue of raising salaries for the staff of the apparatus. We are preparing for the work of the courts in the face of problems with electricity and restoring the premises damaged as a result of the war," Pampura said.