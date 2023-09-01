Ukrainian forces reach parity in counterbattery capabilities with Russian forces – ISW

Ukrainian forces have reached parity in counterbattery capabilities with Russian forces, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports, referring to Ukrainian Chief of the Main Directorate of Missile Forces and Artillery and Unmanned Systems of the General Staff Brigadier General Serhiy Baranov.

In particular, Baranov stated that NATO-provided artillery systems with ranges of 30km to 40km allow Ukrainian forces to destroy Russian artillery systems and force Russian forces to move their artillery further from the frontline.

Earlier at the end of July, Ukrainian officials stated that Ukrainian forces were successfully weakening Russian counter-battery capabilities.

Analysts say that since mid-July, Russian sources have repeatedly expressed concern about the lack of counter-battery artillery capabilities in the Russian Federation, especially in the south of Ukraine.