Facts

10:50 01.09.2023

Ukrainian forces reach parity in counterbattery capabilities with Russian forces – ISW

1 min read
Ukrainian forces reach parity in counterbattery capabilities with Russian forces – ISW

Ukrainian forces have reached parity in counterbattery capabilities with Russian forces, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reports, referring to Ukrainian Chief of the Main Directorate of Missile Forces and Artillery and Unmanned Systems of the General Staff Brigadier General Serhiy Baranov.

In particular, Baranov stated that NATO-provided artillery systems with ranges of 30km to 40km allow Ukrainian forces to destroy Russian artillery systems and force Russian forces to move their artillery further from the frontline.

Earlier at the end of July, Ukrainian officials stated that Ukrainian forces were successfully weakening Russian counter-battery capabilities.

Analysts say that since mid-July, Russian sources have repeatedly expressed concern about the lack of counter-battery artillery capabilities in the Russian Federation, especially in the south of Ukraine.

Tags: #isw

MORE ABOUT

10:57 30.08.2023
Russian Defense Ministry trying to censor coverage of invasion of Ukraine – ISW

Russian Defense Ministry trying to censor coverage of invasion of Ukraine – ISW

16:01 28.08.2023
Next defensive line of Russian Army on southern front likely to create serious problems for AFU – ISW

Next defensive line of Russian Army on southern front likely to create serious problems for AFU – ISW

14:32 21.08.2023
Invaders develop 10-year plan for ethnic cleansing in Mariupol, replacing population with Russians – ISW

Invaders develop 10-year plan for ethnic cleansing in Mariupol, replacing population with Russians – ISW

16:37 14.08.2023
Kremlin trying to curtail maritime traffic to Ukrainian ports without creating full blockade, engagement of Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Kremlin trying to curtail maritime traffic to Ukrainian ports without creating full blockade, engagement of Black Sea Fleet – ISW

19:40 02.08.2023
Iran building drone manufacturing plants in Belarus, Russia

Iran building drone manufacturing plants in Belarus, Russia

17:59 01.08.2023
Russian Children's Rights Commissioner confirms deportation of 4.8 mln Ukrainians, incl. over 700,000 children, from occupied territories – ISW

Russian Children's Rights Commissioner confirms deportation of 4.8 mln Ukrainians, incl. over 700,000 children, from occupied territories – ISW

16:56 01.08.2023
AFU attacks near Bakhmut on Monday, along border of Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions, west of Zaporizhia region – ISW

AFU attacks near Bakhmut on Monday, along border of Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions, west of Zaporizhia region – ISW

12:09 25.07.2023
AFU advances near Bakhmut, Orikhove on Monday – ISW

AFU advances near Bakhmut, Orikhove on Monday – ISW

16:30 19.07.2023
Lukashenko actively involved in forced deportation of Ukrainian children – ISW

Lukashenko actively involved in forced deportation of Ukrainian children – ISW

17:52 10.07.2023
Kremlin to threaten to not extend deal to advance its objectives – ISW

Kremlin to threaten to not extend deal to advance its objectives – ISW

AD

HOT NEWS

Stefanishyna: We have no right to use int assistance provided irresponsibly

Moskva cruiser went to bottom because education, competence of our people worked – Zelenskyy on 125th anniversary of KPI

Defense Ministry: Several Ukrainian media receive offer to publish information with signs of planned campaign to discredit work of ministry, AFU

Kuleba, EU foreign ministers at informal meeting agree on decisions due to be reached in Sept-Dec

Zelenskyy: Motivation of Ukrainian forces higher than that of Russian, doesn't wane

LATEST

Stefanishyna: We have no right to use int assistance provided irresponsibly

Pentagon orders AMRAAM missiles for Ukraine worth $192 mln

Zelenskyy: Conditions for return of people from abroad are victory, desire of people to return

Enemy unsuccessfully attacks in two directions, more than 25 clashes at front over day –General Staff

Moskva cruiser went to bottom because education, competence of our people worked – Zelenskyy on 125th anniversary of KPI

Zaluzhny, Milley discuss supply of weapons, ammunition, strengthening Ukraine’s air defense

Reznikov congratulates Schnapps on his appointment as British Defense Minister

AFU continue counteroffensive in Melitopol direction, repel invaders' offensive near Maryinka – AFU General Staff

Court recognizes Zhytlo-Capital as creditor of Ukrbud Development, thus allowing to protect rights of 3,321 investors

Ukrainian aviation inflicts 12 strikes on places of concentration of invaders in past 24 hours – General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD