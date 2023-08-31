Zelenskyy: If corruption is not stopped in compliance with law, this poses threat to country's unity

If corruption is not stopped in compliance with the law, this can demotivate people, their faith in victory and poses a threat to the very unity of the country, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

In an interview with the Portuguese television channel RTP, the head of state stressed the necessity to equate corruption with high treason at the level of legislation, explaining that "in wartime, corruption risks require a much more serious approach than in times of peace."

"During the war, people are under a lot of pressure and that is exactly why we cannot take a risk with any, even the slightest, moments of corruption," he said.

"People are fighting, defending their home, their children, share their retirement payments and wages with the military, and not their children. If corruption is not stopped in compliance with the law, this can demotivate people, their faith in victory, in Ukraine and poses a threat to the very unity of the country," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the president disagreed with claims that corruption exists everywhere in Ukraine.

"We have no right to corruption at any level," he said.