Facts

15:52 31.08.2023

Zelenskyy: If corruption is not stopped in compliance with law, this poses threat to country's unity

1 min read
Zelenskyy: If corruption is not stopped in compliance with law, this poses threat to country's unity

If corruption is not stopped in compliance with the law, this can demotivate people, their faith in victory and poses a threat to the very unity of the country, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

In an interview with the Portuguese television channel RTP, the head of state stressed the necessity to equate corruption with high treason at the level of legislation, explaining that "in wartime, corruption risks require a much more serious approach than in times of peace."

"During the war, people are under a lot of pressure and that is exactly why we cannot take a risk with any, even the slightest, moments of corruption," he said.

"People are fighting, defending their home, their children, share their retirement payments and wages with the military, and not their children. If corruption is not stopped in compliance with the law, this can demotivate people, their faith in victory, in Ukraine and poses a threat to the very unity of the country," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, the president disagreed with claims that corruption exists everywhere in Ukraine.

"We have no right to corruption at any level," he said.

Tags: #corruption

MORE ABOUT

20:45 24.08.2023
SAPO, NABU suspect First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy, former Deputy Minister of Economy of abuses in purchase of humanitarian aid

SAPO, NABU suspect First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy, former Deputy Minister of Economy of abuses in purchase of humanitarian aid

16:49 16.06.2023
SBU reports suspicion to ex-Dpty Defense Minister, his subordinate embezzling over UAH 1 bln of budget funds

SBU reports suspicion to ex-Dpty Defense Minister, his subordinate embezzling over UAH 1 bln of budget funds

13:23 16.05.2023
Supreme Court judges not yet suspected, head of court, another defendant detained – SAPO

Supreme Court judges not yet suspected, head of court, another defendant detained – SAPO

09:21 16.05.2023
SAPO and NABU expose large-scale corruption in Supreme Court

SAPO and NABU expose large-scale corruption in Supreme Court

19:52 20.03.2023
It’s impossible to fight corruption, it’s necessary to create conditions so that it doesn’t exist – Danilov

It’s impossible to fight corruption, it’s necessary to create conditions so that it doesn’t exist – Danilov

11:07 14.03.2023
Ukraine's govt approves state anti-corruption program 2023-2025

Ukraine's govt approves state anti-corruption program 2023-2025

14:22 06.03.2023
BES, SBU seize over 16,000 tonnes of petroleum products investigating corruption schemes of former management

BES, SBU seize over 16,000 tonnes of petroleum products investigating corruption schemes of former management

17:53 17.02.2023
Post-war society in Ukraine not to forgive corruption – Zelenskyy at Munich conference

Post-war society in Ukraine not to forgive corruption – Zelenskyy at Munich conference

15:33 08.02.2023
Defense Ministry reboots anti-corruption department – Reznikov

Defense Ministry reboots anti-corruption department – Reznikov

20:31 01.02.2023
Defense Ministry about suspicions announced to ex-officials: Ministry has zero tolerance for corruption

Defense Ministry about suspicions announced to ex-officials: Ministry has zero tolerance for corruption

AD

HOT NEWS

Moskva cruiser went to bottom because education, competence of our people worked – Zelenskyy on 125th anniversary of KPI

Defense Ministry: Several Ukrainian media receive offer to publish information with signs of planned campaign to discredit work of ministry, AFU

Kuleba, EU foreign ministers at informal meeting agree on decisions due to be reached in Sept-Dec

Zelenskyy: Motivation of Ukrainian forces higher than that of Russian, doesn't wane

Zelenskyy announces successful use of long-range weapons of Ukrainian military-industrial complex: Target is hit 700 km away

LATEST

Moskva cruiser went to bottom because education, competence of our people worked – Zelenskyy on 125th anniversary of KPI

Zaluzhny, Milley discuss supply of weapons, ammunition, strengthening Ukraine’s air defense

Reznikov congratulates Schnapps on his appointment as British Defense Minister

AFU continue counteroffensive in Melitopol direction, repel invaders' offensive near Maryinka – AFU General Staff

Court recognizes Zhytlo-Capital as creditor of Ukrbud Development, thus allowing to protect rights of 3,321 investors

Ukrainian aviation inflicts 12 strikes on places of concentration of invaders in past 24 hours – General Staff

Ruling Georgian party accuses president of breaching constitution with uncoordinated visit to Germany

Defense Ministry: Several Ukrainian media receive offer to publish information with signs of planned campaign to discredit work of ministry, AFU

Erdogan, Putin to meet in Sochi on Sept 4 - Turkish media

Shmyhal, Dombrovskis discuss export of Ukrainian agricultural products

AD
AD
AD
AD