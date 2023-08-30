Facts

10:57 30.08.2023

Russian Defense Ministry trying to censor coverage of invasion of Ukraine – ISW

2 min read
Russian Defense Ministry trying to censor coverage of invasion of Ukraine – ISW

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) may be reverting to the more limited coverage of the war in Ukraine while attempting to censor complaints along the frontline and reports of Ukrainian advances, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its report.

The analysts admitted that it is likely that the Russian Defense Ministry is returning to more limited coverage of the war in Ukraine, while simultaneously trying to censor complaints about the front lines and reports about the offensive of Ukrainian troops.

Analysts recall that the Russian Defense Ministry recently changed the style of its daily reports to reduce the daily amount of information about the war.

According to their observations, it had previously published a daily report that differed from the individual reports of the press services of each Russian group of troops.

However, on August 29, the press services of each Russian group of troops published a text directly copied from the universal daily, and not their own original reports.

“The Russian MoD has consistently attempted to institute an information policy that would provide limited information about the frontlines throughout the war. The Russian MoD’s change in reporting, if this trend continues, may reflect its wider efforts to censor Russian reporting on the war and unify its own narrative,” the ISW said.

Tags: #isw

