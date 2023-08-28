Facts

Next defensive line of Russian Army on southern front likely to create serious problems for AFU – ISW

Ukrainian forces reportedly advanced in the western Donetsk-eastern Zaporizhia region border area and in western Zaporizhia region amid Ukrainian counteroffensive operations in southern and eastern Ukraine, according to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Ukrainian forces are advancing in the directions of Novoprokopivka (13km south of Orikhiv), Mala Tokmachka (9km southeast of Orikhiv), and Ocheretuvate (25km southeast of Orikhiv) in western Zaporizhia region. Ukrainian forces also advanced near Urozhaine (9km south of Velyka Novosilka) and Robotyne (10km south of Orikhiv) and achieved unspecified successes near Staromayorske (9km south of Velyka Novosilka) in Berdyansk direction (western Donetsk-eastern Zaporizhia region border area) and in an unspecified location in Melitopol direction (western Zaporizhia region).

According to ISW, a lack of observed uncommitted Russian forces in the area may suggest that a subsequent series of Russian defensive positions may be less heavily defended than the positions that Ukrainian forces already penetrated to the north, although this remains unclear.

The analysts also note that Russian forces committed a considerable amount of materiel, effort, and manpower to hold the series of defensive positions that Ukrainian forces are currently penetrating, and it is unclear if Russian forces will retain the advantages they have held if they cannot commit the same level of resources and personnel to these next layers of defense.

Nevertheless, the next Russian defensive line is likely to create serious problems for the Ukrainian offensive, ISW analysts said.

The Institute also suggests that the reported commitment of elements of the 76th Airborne Division and the reports of increased Russian air activity on the Melitopol axis are indications that Russian forces already defending the area are not sufficient to stop the Ukrainian advance themselves.

