Facts

14:41 24.08.2023

Intelligence Agency: Baykar Makina donates Bayraktar UAV to Ukrainian scouts on Independence Day

1 min read
Intelligence Agency: Baykar Makina donates Bayraktar UAV to Ukrainian scouts on Independence Day

On the occasion of Independence Day, Baykar Makina Company handed over the Bayraktar TV2 strike UAV to Ukrainian intelligence officers free of charge, the press service of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

"This is not the first such gift. In particular, on January 25, Baykar Makina also handed over two Bayraktar TB2 drones to the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Therefore, we express our sincere gratitude to our friends and partners who continue to help Ukraine in these difficult times. The best gift for the holiday is a new weapon, which will help to destroy the enemy and defend our freedom and independence," the agency said on the Telegram channel.

 

Tags: #baykar_makina

