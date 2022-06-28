Baykar Makina will focus on producing for AFU's needs in the near term – Reznikov

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine received a new request from the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for the acquisition of Bayraktars, so in the near future, almost all the capacities of the Baykar Makina plant will be focused on meeting the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"Ukraine's plans to acquire Bayraktars are also ambitious. Since February 24 alone, the Ministry of Defense has put into service with our military up to fifty ‘aircraft.’ Several more have already been contracted and paid for by the Ministry of Defense, and we expect them in July. We also received a new request from the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and thus, in the near future, almost all the capacities of the Baykar Makina plant will be focused on meeting the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. We are talking about orders for dozens more drones," Reznikov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

He recalled that the Baykar Makina company, a manufacturer of Bayraktar drones, is handing over its "birds" to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the second time absolutely free of charge.

"And so, literally in two days, our citizens around the world and volunteers raised the funds necessary (even more!) To purchase three UAVs. Then the Ministry of Defense had to contract this 'purchase.' But Baykar Makina is united in the desire of the Ukrainian people to win and it decided to make a good gift for the Constitution Day of Ukraine - three "birdies" for our Armed Forces. So all the funds raised by volunteers can be used by them for other useful and important things," the minister said.

He stressed that today Bayraktar is a respected member of the "ammunition club" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Reznikov also noted that Ukraine and Turkey continue to work on the implementation of the project for the construction of a plant for the production of Bayraktars in Ukraine.

"Thanks to the strong cooperation of Presidents of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, our military received the first Bayraktars on the battlefield back in 2021. They proved to be very successful in the battle. In the same year, agreements in principle were reached on the construction of a joint plant for the production in Ukraine. Currently, communication continues between the defense departments of Ukraine and Turkey, and we continue to work on the implementation of the plant construction project. These are medium-term plans. And they will be implemented," he said.

Reznikov thanked everyone who joined the initiative of volunteers to raise funds for the victory of Ukraine.