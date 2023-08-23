Facts

12:51 23.08.2023

Occupiers shell near Zaporizhia NPP for week – IAEA

Occupiers shell near Zaporizhia NPP for week – IAEA

Over the last week and Monday, August 21, Russian occupiers periodically carried out shelling near the site of Zaporizhia nuclear power plant (NPP) and the town of Enerhodar, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi has said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Underlining the potential risks for the plant located on the frontline of the conflict, the IAEA team continues to report about regular indications of military activity in the area, sometimes close to the site, sometimes further away," he said in the IAEA website.

In particular, it is indicated that on August 14, a strong detonation shook their room windows on August 14 and gunfire was heard two days later. Another explosion near the site occurred on August 17, five detonations were heard some distance from the ZNPP on August 20 and five more on August 21.

"In order to prevent a nuclear accident that could affect people and the environment, it continues to be of paramount importance that the five basic principles for the protection of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant are respected and adhered to," Grossi said.

According to the IAEA, on the morning of August 18, an explosion sounded in the neighboring town of Enerhodar, "where most of the ZNPP's staff live."

As noted, the IAEA experts did not hear about any injuries to the plant personnel and no damage was recorded at the ZNPP site.

