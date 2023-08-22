Eight Ukrainian pilots start training on F-16 in Denmark – media

Denmark has begun training eight Ukrainian pilots in flying F-16 fighter jets as part of its commitment to donate aircraft to Ukraine, Reuters reported with reference to the Danish armed forces on Tuesday.

“The eight pilots have arrived at the Danish military air base in Skrydstrup along with 65 personnel who will be trained in maintaining and servicing the jets,” the message reads.

Denmark will supply Ukraine with 19 F-16 jets and will deliver the first six jets around New Year. According to the Defense Ministry, Denmark currently has 43 F-16 jets and will for safety reasons not disclose how many of them are active.

The Netherlands, which has 42 F-16s, has yet to decide how many jets it will supply to Ukraine.