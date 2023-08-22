Facts

British intelligence: Some attacks on Russian military targets being launched from inside Russian territory

The recent attack on the Soltsky-2 airbase in Novgorod region of Russia confirms that some UAV strikes on Russian military targets are carried out from the territory of Russia, British intelligence says.

"On 19 August 2023, a Tu-22M3 BACKFIRE medium bomber of Russia's Long Range Aviation (LRA) was highly likely destroyed at Soltsky-2 Airbase in Novgorod Oblast, 650 km away from Ukraine’s border. The Russian Defence Ministry said that a copter-style uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) was responsible for the attack," the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland said on Twitter on Tuesday.

British intelligence said "if true, this adds weight to the assessment that some UAV attacks against Russian military targets are being launched from inside Russian territory. Copter UAVs are unlikely to have the range to reach Soltsky-2 from outside Russia."

Russia has frequently used BACKFIRE bombers to launch the notoriously inaccurate AS-4 KITCHEN heavy anti-ship missiles against Ukraine. Early in the war, they also carried out the intense bombardment of Mariupol using unguided bombs.

"This is at least the third successful attack on LRA airfields, again raising questions about Russia's ability to protect strategic locations deep inside the country," the intelligence agency said.

15:02 21.08.2023
Russian leadership, fearing increased threats, likely to strengthen air defense system in western country’s part – British intelligence

14:59 14.08.2023
Kremlin probably no longer funds Wagner PMC – British intelligence

11:34 09.08.2023
Attacks on Russian ships can be turned against weakest links of Russia's sea supply lanes – British intelligence

15:02 07.08.2023
Russia fails to generate effective tactical airpower in south in recent weeks – British intelligence

14:31 05.08.2023
British intelligence about damage to Olenegorsky Gornyak ship: this is a 'significant blow' to Russia's Black Sea Fleet

11:09 03.08.2023
Battlefields in southern Ukraine overgrown with weeds, shrubs that make it difficult for forces to make advances – British intelligence

15:07 01.08.2023
Intense fighting in Ukraine focusing on south of Orikhiv, Velyka Novosilka – British intelligence

12:39 28.07.2023
Almost three times fewer leaders come to Russia-Africa conference than before; grain prices are rising – British intelligence

11:38 26.07.2023
Russia may launch naval blockade of Ukraine after withdrawing from grain initiative – British intelligence

13:20 10.07.2023
British intelligence reports problems with Russian military medicine, which increases losses of occupiers

