Germany hands over two additional IRIS-T air defense launchers to Ukraine

Germany has handed over to Ukraine an additional batch of military aid, which, in particular, included two launchers of the IRIS-T air defense system of the SLS modification, the German government said.

As the German government informs on its official website on Thursday, ten Ground Observer-12 ground surveillance radars, some 4,539 155 mm ammunition, four 8x8 HX81 truck tractors and four semi-trailers, as well as eight 15-tonne-loaders were also transferred.

The IRIS-T SLS complex is a short-range air defense system. There are no transport and launch containers in the SAM installation. The range of missile destruction is 12 kilometers at a target height of up to 8 kilometers.

Ground Observer portable radars are designed for ground surveillance with high scanning speed. They are used to monitor the battlefield, the border, the coast and adjust fire from closed positions.