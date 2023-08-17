Facts

15:12 17.08.2023

Germany hands over two additional IRIS-T air defense launchers to Ukraine

1 min read
Germany hands over two additional IRIS-T air defense launchers to Ukraine

Germany has handed over to Ukraine an additional batch of military aid, which, in particular, included two launchers of the IRIS-T air defense system of the SLS modification, the German government said.

As the German government informs on its official website on Thursday, ten Ground Observer-12 ground surveillance radars, some 4,539 155 mm ammunition, four 8x8 HX81 truck tractors and four semi-trailers, as well as eight 15-tonne-loaders were also transferred.

The IRIS-T SLS complex is a short-range air defense system. There are no transport and launch containers in the SAM installation. The range of missile destruction is 12 kilometers at a target height of up to 8 kilometers.

Ground Observer portable radars are designed for ground surveillance with high scanning speed. They are used to monitor the battlefield, the border, the coast and adjust fire from closed positions.

 

Tags: #iris_t

MORE ABOUT

15:42 03.02.2023
Berlin, Stockholm negotiating missile supply by Sweden for German IRIS-T in Ukraine – media

Berlin, Stockholm negotiating missile supply by Sweden for German IRIS-T in Ukraine – media

16:31 09.11.2022
Germany delivers IRIS-T missiles to Ukraine

Germany delivers IRIS-T missiles to Ukraine

14:13 25.10.2022
IRIS-T complex shoots down 9 out of 10 missiles – Shmyhal

IRIS-T complex shoots down 9 out of 10 missiles – Shmyhal

18:42 24.10.2022
Germany to supply Ukraine with another three IRIS-T complexes - Shmyhal

Germany to supply Ukraine with another three IRIS-T complexes - Shmyhal

09:04 19.10.2022
Zelensky: German IRIS-T is really effective system

Zelensky: German IRIS-T is really effective system

10:32 12.10.2022
German IRIS-T air defense arrives in Ukraine, American NASAMS expected to arrive – Reznikov

German IRIS-T air defense arrives in Ukraine, American NASAMS expected to arrive – Reznikov

AD

HOT NEWS

Stefanishyna: Ukraine not to fully fulfil European Commission's all recommendations until Oct, but to ensure all agreed steps' implementation

Foreign, Defense Ministries should work out subsequent defense packages with partners – Zelenskyy

Kuleba: We working on certain format of interaction with G20 so that Ukraine's voice is heard there

Occupiers shell Zaoskollia in Kharkiv region, woman killed – local authorities

Zelenskyy: Ukraine significantly increases production of drones

LATEST

Stefanishyna: Ukraine not to fully fulfil European Commission's all recommendations until Oct, but to ensure all agreed steps' implementation

Foreign, Defense Ministries should work out subsequent defense packages with partners – Zelenskyy

F-16 aircraft to be available as soon as Ukrainian pilots complete training – Ukrainian FM

Kuleba: We working on certain format of interaction with G20 so that Ukraine's voice is heard there

Occupiers shell Zaoskollia in Kharkiv region, woman killed – local authorities

Zelenskyy: First civilian vessel passed through Ukraine's new humanitarian corridor

Zelenskyy: Ukraine significantly increases production of drones

AFU Air Force shot enemy Ka-52 helicopter in Bakhmut direction

Ukrainian aviation launches nine attacks on places of concentration of invaders over day

Vereschuk: There’s no question of my transition to Defense Ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD