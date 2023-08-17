Facts

14:11 17.08.2023

Stefanishyna: Ukraine not to fully fulfil European Commission's all recommendations until Oct, but to ensure all agreed steps' implementation

1 min read
Stefanishyna: Ukraine not to fully fulfil European Commission's all recommendations until Oct, but to ensure all agreed steps' implementation

By October, Ukraine will not fully fulfil all seven recommendations of the European Commission, but will ensure the implementation of all agreed legislative and institutional steps, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna has said.

"In October, we will not hear that we have implemented all seven recommendations by 100%, since we are talking about the fundamental transformations in the country that are related to human rights, the process of deoligarchization, which has also become one of the pillars of fundamental democratic reforms... These are changes that will be introduced for years," Stefanishyna said during the event "What does Ukraine's path to the EU look like" on Thursday in Kyiv.

She also said by October Ukraine will ensure the implementation of all agreed legislative and institutional steps.

"Let's hope that we will open the doors for a political solution," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Tags: #european_commission #recommendations

MORE ABOUT

20:32 08.08.2023
Cherkasy region authorities recommend Hasidic Jews to refrain from visiting Uman to mark Rosh Hashanah

Cherkasy region authorities recommend Hasidic Jews to refrain from visiting Uman to mark Rosh Hashanah

12:54 22.06.2023
European Commission allocates another EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine

European Commission allocates another EUR 1.5 bln to Ukraine

16:37 13.06.2023
European Commission prepares pilot facility to guarantee export to Ukraine, promotes war insurance – Vice President

European Commission prepares pilot facility to guarantee export to Ukraine, promotes war insurance – Vice President

16:50 31.05.2023
European Commission President: Just peace must result in withdrawal of Russian forces from territory of Ukraine

European Commission President: Just peace must result in withdrawal of Russian forces from territory of Ukraine

14:08 23.05.2023
European Commission allocates another EUR 1.5 bln in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

European Commission allocates another EUR 1.5 bln in macro-financial assistance to Ukraine

20:05 02.05.2023
European Commission imposes ban on import of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, sunflower to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria until June 5

European Commission imposes ban on import of Ukrainian wheat, maize, rapeseed, sunflower to Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria until June 5

20:59 28.04.2023
European Commission reaches agreements in principle with five countries regarding export of Ukraine's agri-food products

European Commission reaches agreements in principle with five countries regarding export of Ukraine's agri-food products

16:27 22.04.2023
Five countries propose European Commission to expand list of agricultural products from Ukraine that can be transited - media

Five countries propose European Commission to expand list of agricultural products from Ukraine that can be transited - media

21:23 31.03.2023
Georgia establishes anti-corruption bureau at European Commission's recommendation

Georgia establishes anti-corruption bureau at European Commission's recommendation

11:30 24.03.2023
European Commission head announces conference to be devoted to issue of return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

European Commission head announces conference to be devoted to issue of return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Foreign, Defense Ministries should work out subsequent defense packages with partners – Zelenskyy

Kuleba: We working on certain format of interaction with G20 so that Ukraine's voice is heard there

Occupiers shell Zaoskollia in Kharkiv region, woman killed – local authorities

Zelenskyy: Ukraine significantly increases production of drones

AFU Air Force shot enemy Ka-52 helicopter in Bakhmut direction

LATEST

Sweden to donate further military equipment to Ukraine

Estonia, Lithuania join G7 Declaration of Support for Ukraine

Germany hands over two additional IRIS-T air defense launchers to Ukraine

Foreign, Defense Ministries should work out subsequent defense packages with partners – Zelenskyy

F-16 aircraft to be available as soon as Ukrainian pilots complete training – Ukrainian FM

Kuleba: We working on certain format of interaction with G20 so that Ukraine's voice is heard there

Occupiers shell Zaoskollia in Kharkiv region, woman killed – local authorities

Zelenskyy: First civilian vessel passed through Ukraine's new humanitarian corridor

Zelenskyy: Ukraine significantly increases production of drones

AFU Air Force shot enemy Ka-52 helicopter in Bakhmut direction

AD
AD
AD
AD