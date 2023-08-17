Stefanishyna: Ukraine not to fully fulfil European Commission's all recommendations until Oct, but to ensure all agreed steps' implementation

By October, Ukraine will not fully fulfil all seven recommendations of the European Commission, but will ensure the implementation of all agreed legislative and institutional steps, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna has said.

"In October, we will not hear that we have implemented all seven recommendations by 100%, since we are talking about the fundamental transformations in the country that are related to human rights, the process of deoligarchization, which has also become one of the pillars of fundamental democratic reforms... These are changes that will be introduced for years," Stefanishyna said during the event "What does Ukraine's path to the EU look like" on Thursday in Kyiv.

She also said by October Ukraine will ensure the implementation of all agreed legislative and institutional steps.

"Let's hope that we will open the doors for a political solution," the Deputy Prime Minister said.