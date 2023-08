Zelenskyy thanks USA for new package of defense assistance

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States for providing new defense assistance.

“I thank Joseph Biden, the U.S. Congress, and the American people for a new $200 million assistance package. Air defense missiles, artillery ammo, mine clearing systems, and anti-tank weapons will add strength to our Defense Forces. Another step toward our joint victory!“ he said on Twitter Monday.