German concern Rheinmetall may supply Ukraine with Luna New Generation unmanned system by end of 2023 – media

The German company Rheinmetall will supply Ukraine with the Luna New Generation unmanned system by the end of 2023, Reuters said citing Bild am Sonntag.

The "Drone Package" consists of a ground control station with several drones, a launch catapult and military trucks.

It is noted that the drone system can be used for reconnaissance, provide wireless high-speed data transmission and intercept or jam communications.

According to the Rheinmetall concern, the Luna drone provides a flight time of more than 12 hours, and a data transmission range of more than 100 kilometers, which makes it possible to achieve spatial coverage of more than 30,000 square kilometers.