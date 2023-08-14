Facts

14:08 14.08.2023

German concern Rheinmetall may supply Ukraine with Luna New Generation unmanned system by end of 2023 – media

1 min read
German concern Rheinmetall may supply Ukraine with Luna New Generation unmanned system by end of 2023 – media

The German company Rheinmetall will supply Ukraine with the Luna New Generation unmanned system by the end of 2023, Reuters said citing Bild am Sonntag.

The "Drone Package" consists of a ground control station with several drones, a launch catapult and military trucks.

It is noted that the drone system can be used for reconnaissance, provide wireless high-speed data transmission and intercept or jam communications.

According to the Rheinmetall concern, the Luna drone provides a flight time of more than 12 hours, and a data transmission range of more than 100 kilometers, which makes it possible to achieve spatial coverage of more than 30,000 square kilometers.

Tags: #rheinmetall_ag

MORE ABOUT

10:05 09.08.2023
German Rheinmetall to refurbish 30 Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine – media

German Rheinmetall to refurbish 30 Leopard 1 tanks for Ukraine – media

18:51 25.07.2023
German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with two Skynex air defense systems in second year half

German Rheinmetall to provide Ukraine with two Skynex air defense systems in second year half

11:38 14.07.2023
Bundeswehr increases order for ammunition to EUR 4 bln, deliveries to Ukraine expected – Rheinmetall concern

Bundeswehr increases order for ammunition to EUR 4 bln, deliveries to Ukraine expected – Rheinmetall concern

16:43 10.07.2023
Rheinmetall will open plant for production of armored vehicles in Ukraine in next three months - media

Rheinmetall will open plant for production of armored vehicles in Ukraine in next three months - media

18:08 30.03.2023
Zelenskyy discusses further cooperation with delegation of Rheinmetall concern

Zelenskyy discusses further cooperation with delegation of Rheinmetall concern

14:07 04.03.2023
Rheinmetall negotiating construction of tank plant in Ukraine – media

Rheinmetall negotiating construction of tank plant in Ukraine – media

12:10 28.02.2023
Rheinmetall starts supplying Ukraine with automatic reconnaissance systems using drones

Rheinmetall starts supplying Ukraine with automatic reconnaissance systems using drones

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy thanks USA for new package of defense assistance

AFU advancing to liberate Urozhaine in Donetsk region, de-occupy 3 sq. km near Bakhmut over past week – Maliar

US Dept of State announces allocation of $200 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

Restrictions on stay of civil servants abroad is one of reasons for staff outflow – Civil Service Agency's head

Civil Service Agency's head declares minimum percentage of collaborators in civil service

LATEST

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT EXPLOSIONS IN KHERSON

Zelenskyy thanks USA for new package of defense assistance

US Dept of State announces allocation of $200 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

German Finance Minister supports provision of Taurus missiles to Ukraine

AFU advancing to liberate Urozhaine in Donetsk region, de-occupy 3 sq. km near Bakhmut over past week – Maliar

US Dept of State announces allocation of $200 mln in security assistance to Ukraine

Ukraine can continue to count on further Germany's support at international, bilateral levels – German Finance Minister

Ukraine hits Russia's command post near Mariupol – AFU Strategic Communications Dept

AFU holding back enemy offensive in Kupiansk, Lyman directions, situation is difficult – Maliar

Kremlin trying to curtail maritime traffic to Ukrainian ports without creating full blockade, engagement of Black Sea Fleet – ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD