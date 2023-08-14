Facts

09:41 14.08.2023

At night, air defense forces destroy 15 UAVs, 8 Kalibr, enemy helicopter – AFU Air Force

2 min read
On the night of Monday, August 14, the Russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine, carrying out several waves of attacks with strike drones and Kalibr cruise missiles, all targets were hit by the Air Defense Forces, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Telegram channel.

"In total, the enemy used: 15 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs, eight Kalibr cruise missiles. All targets were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the Air Force in cooperation with units of other components of the Defense Forces," according to the statement.

It is specified that the UAVs attacked from the south-east direction (Primorsko-Akhtarsk), and Kalibr attacked from the side of the Black Sea, from a frigate in Yalta region.

According to the Air Force, anti-aircraft guided missiles and small arms from direct cover units were used to hit targets.

It is noted that "as a result of the anti-aircraft battle, due to the fall of fragments of rockets and drones, a fire broke out in several locations in the city of Odesa, rescuers are working."

"And more good news in conclusion: at about 05:00 on August 14, 2023, an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Force destroyed an enemy helicopter (type is being specified) in Bakhmut direction," the Air Forces said.

As commander of the AFU Air Force Mykola Oleschuk later said, the Ukrainian defenders destroyed the enemy attack helicopter Ka-52.

Tags: #air_defense

