19:19 11.08.2023

Number of countries that support dialogue on Peace Formula reaches 58 – Yermak

The number of countries that supported the preparation of the Ukrainian Formula of Peace has reached 58, Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, said on the air of the telethon on Friday.

"If last time we had 43 countries, today there are already 58. And this is not the end, and I can also say that we have a large number of countries that want to join," he said.

According to Yermak, on Friday there was a meeting on energy security at the ambassadorial level with the leadership of the Cabinet of Ministers.

"Today we talked about energy security. The Prime Minister talked about what the aggressors had done to our strategic infrastructure. The minister of energy, the head of Ukrenergo, and the head of Naftogaz spoke. We also talked about how we are preparing for the heating season, what difficulties we have, where we need help, how we are consolidating our friends and partners in preparation today," the head of the Office said.

"Next time we will talk about environmental safety," Yermak said.

According to him, ten groups have been created for each item of the Peace Formula. "Our specialists will work in these groups, international experts will also be involved," he said.

These working groups, Yermak said, start working on Monday. "Our plan is to develop this detailed program for each item in our formula and have it done by the end of this month. In order that in a month, as we agreed in Jeddah, we could hold the next meeting at the level of advisers and already discuss the date and venue of the summit," Yermak said.

