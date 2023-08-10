Facts

11:47 10.08.2023

Biden to release his request for more aid to Ukraine on Aug 10

1 min read
Biden to release his request for more aid to Ukraine on Aug 10

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil its request for billions of dollars in additional military assistance to Ukraine on Thursday, August 10, Politico said, citing anonymous sources with direct knowledge of the request timeline.

This emergency funding request is also expected to include support for Taiwan and additional funds for disaster relief, Politico said.

As notes the edition, on September, 30 in the United States the financial year comes to the end. Until then, the House of Representatives and the Senate expect financial assistance for Ukraine, Taiwan, and disaster relief may be accepted with a temporary cost adjustment.

However, none of the sources provided further information on the amount requested or its specific purposes. 

Tags: #biden

MORE ABOUT

19:52 12.07.2023
Biden to Zelenskyy: I'm looking forward to day we meet celebrating Ukraine's NATO membership

Biden to Zelenskyy: I'm looking forward to day we meet celebrating Ukraine's NATO membership

10:04 10.07.2023
Biden, Erdoğan discuss issue of Ukraine and Sweden in NATO

Biden, Erdoğan discuss issue of Ukraine and Sweden in NATO

14:19 08.07.2023
Ukraine is not ready for NATO membership now, must go through 'rational path' for this – Biden

Ukraine is not ready for NATO membership now, must go through 'rational path' for this – Biden

12:36 08.07.2023
Zelenskyy thanks Biden, US people for new package of weapons

Zelenskyy thanks Biden, US people for new package of weapons

10:34 26.06.2023
Zelenskyy holds phone talks with U.S. President Biden

Zelenskyy holds phone talks with U.S. President Biden

12:36 19.06.2023
Biden says he won't ease barriers to Ukraine's NATO membership – media

Biden says he won't ease barriers to Ukraine's NATO membership – media

09:47 07.06.2023
USA to help Ukraine – Biden on situation around Kakhovka HPP dam

USA to help Ukraine – Biden on situation around Kakhovka HPP dam

11:41 20.05.2023
Biden to announce new military aid to Ukraine following meeting with Zelenskyy

Biden to announce new military aid to Ukraine following meeting with Zelenskyy

11:50 04.03.2023
Scholz at meeting with Biden: Germany to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes

Scholz at meeting with Biden: Germany to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes

12:58 22.02.2023
Biden in Warsaw: Now is inflection point in history determining future for decades

Biden in Warsaw: Now is inflection point in history determining future for decades

AD

HOT NEWS

Temporary lanes for merchant ships sailing to/from Ukrainian ports announced – Ukrainian Navy

Drohobych to be able to provide housing for all needy migrants in year or two – mayor

Drohobych Mayor: 60% of IDPs in Drohobych are those who have nowhere to return

F-16s to be in our skies – Zelenskyy

There are up to 16,000 IDPs in Drohobych community, 30% of them likely to stay permanently – mayor

LATEST

Temporary lanes for merchant ships sailing to/from Ukrainian ports announced – Ukrainian Navy

Drohobych to be able to provide housing for all needy migrants in year or two – mayor

Drohobych Mayor: 60% of IDPs in Drohobych are those who have nowhere to return

F-16s to be in our skies – Zelenskyy

There are up to 16,000 IDPs in Drohobych community, 30% of them likely to stay permanently – mayor

Three killed, nine injured, incl 11-month-old child from attack on Zaporizhia reported

Seven out of ten strike drones destroyed on Thurs night – AFU Air Force

ZNPP loses off-site power supply from high-voltage line at night – Energoatom

Zelenskyy: Three dead in Zaporizhia as result of Russian shelling known, rescue operation continues

Russian invaders arrange provocations to identify pro-Ukrainian residents in occupied territories – Maliar

AD
AD
AD
AD