Biden to release his request for more aid to Ukraine on Aug 10

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will unveil its request for billions of dollars in additional military assistance to Ukraine on Thursday, August 10, Politico said, citing anonymous sources with direct knowledge of the request timeline.

This emergency funding request is also expected to include support for Taiwan and additional funds for disaster relief, Politico said.

As notes the edition, on September, 30 in the United States the financial year comes to the end. Until then, the House of Representatives and the Senate expect financial assistance for Ukraine, Taiwan, and disaster relief may be accepted with a temporary cost adjustment.

However, none of the sources provided further information on the amount requested or its specific purposes.