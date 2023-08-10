Facts

10:38 10.08.2023

F-16s to be in our skies – Zelenskyy

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has no doubts about receiving F-16 fighter jets.

"I have no doubt that F-16s will be in our skies," he said in a video address on Wednesday.

According to him, "every day, every week, we work to ensure that our defenders of the sky have more air defense systems and missiles for them. Tomorrow I will continue this work, trying my best to provide more protection for the sky."

"Our entire territory needs much more air defense systems than we have now. Step by step, we are turning this 'much more' into concrete capabilities of our Air Force, our anti-aircraft gunners, our mobile firing brigades," he said, noting that "we are also preparing more specifics on modern fighters for our warriors."

He also thanked Olaf Scholz for providing additional Patriot installations.

"I thank Germany and Mr. Chancellor personally for fulfilling this agreement – it will definitely save thousands of lives of our people. It will definitely bring us closer to creating a full-fledged sky shield for Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

The president also said after the meeting of the Staff, "there was also a special communication between our commanders, the Head of the Office, international relations officials and partners to provide our warriors with ammunition and equipment."

 

