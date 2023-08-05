Some 77.6% of Ukrainians believe president also responsible for corruption in govt, military administrations

Some 77.6% of polled Ukrainians believe that the president is directly responsible for corruption in the government and military administrations. This is evidenced by the data of a public opinion poll devoted to the adaptation of Ukrainians to life in conditions of war and conducted by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation (DIF) in July.

"Procrastination in solving problems that undermine people's faith in victory will also hit the president himself. The poll showed that, according to 77.6% of citizens, "the president is directly responsible for corruption in the government, military administrations," DIF Executive Director Petro Burkovsky said in a statement, posted on the website of the Foundation.

As the sociologist said, "the widespread argument that "the authorities do not have time everywhere" does not work after 16 months of war and will no longer play the role of an indulgence for the abuses, indifference and incompetence of persons who were elected and appointed precisely so that they "all and everywhere "they managed to do it, using the powers, all the more expanded in the conditions of martial law."

"That is, it is officials who do not perform their duties that are no less dangerous enemy at this stage than Russia. And citizens expect Volodymyr Zelenskyy's determination to remove such persons from power, listen and promote performers who honestly point out problems and competently propose their decisions," Burkovsky said.

"Therefore, clearing the territorial recruiting and social support centers of "invaluable personnel" should be the starting point, and not the point in the process of changes in the defense sector. In this case, one should not follow the path of simple solutions. In particular, we can reasonably assume that most citizens can support such a "simple the idea" as "transferring military commissars-violators to the front line." However, is it possible to trust weapons and the lives of soldiers to people who cynically traded certificates to evade service? It is unlikely that such a decision will be supported in military units. But the proposal to replace corrupt officials with veterans will quite find response in society," the political analyst said.

According to the poll, 72.9% of Ukrainians support the dismissal of wounded soldiers from the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the payment of all due compensation for treatment and rehabilitation, and 46.3% support the transfer at will to positions in the military enlistment offices instead of current employees.

The national survey "Socio-political moods of the population of Ukraine" was conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology in July 2023 by order of the Democratic Initiatives Foundation. The survey used the method of personal interviews using a tablet. Donetsk and Lugansk regions were immediately excluded from the sample due to security issues. Kherson region was initially included in the calculations (see below). However, due to security issues, the task for Kherson region was implemented in neighboring Mykolaiv region.

In total, within the framework of the study, 2,011 interviews were taken from respondents living in 135 settlements of Ukraine. Under normal circumstances, the statistical error of the sample does not exceed 3.3%.