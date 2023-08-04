Kuleba: Ukraine's Peace Formula is essentially the UN Charter put into action
The implementation of the Peace Formula proposed by Ukraine is essentially the UN Charter put in action, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba has said.
"Ukraine's Peace Formula is essentially the UN Charter put into action. Its items are completely consistent with relevant UNGA resolutions approved by over 140 nations. Supporting the Formula means supporting not only just and lasting peace in Ukraine, but also international law," he said on Twitter on Friday.