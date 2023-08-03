Air defense destroys about dozen UAVs on approach to Kyiv – local authorities

Air defense destroyed about a dozen UAVs that again attacked the Ukrainian capital on Thursday night, Kyiv Military Administration's press service has said.

"Air defense forces and means on approaching Kyiv detected and destroyed about a dozen air targets," the administration said in a morning statement.

It is noted that this is already the eighth massive attack of Shahed barrage ammunition on Kyiv.

"According to the information at this moment, there were no casualties or destruction in the capital," the ministry said, adding that the data can be specified in updates.