20:51 02.08.2023

Ukraine grateful for help, but its contribution to security also deserves gratitude – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is grateful to every country that helped it, but its contribution to the common security also deserves gratitude, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday, speaking at a conference of Ukrainian ambassadors abroad in Uzhgorod.

"Ukraine knows how to be grateful and is grateful to every country, absolutely to all people, to every nation that helped us. But our contribution to the common security deserves gratitude," he said.

According to him, "to stop Russia in restoring the empire is to save the freedom of the peoples who are in the access zone for Russian military columns. The Russian military power, which was destroyed by the Ukrainians, will no longer kill in Europe, Asia or somewhere on other continents of the world."

Zelenskyy noted that "elections will be held in different countries in the coming months, which creates a certain difficult situation. We need an understanding that overcomes any such political internal conjuncture."

"As ambassadors of Ukraine, you have to cool emotions when they rage too much in the politics of neighbors. To cool, but not to be dumb," he said.

Tags: #assistance #gratitude #zelenskyy

20:51 02.08.2023
NATO summit in Washington could be historic for Ukraine

20:23 02.08.2023
First forum of defense industries to be held in Ukraine this fall

19:18 02.08.2023
Zelenskyy: Our goal is to make Ukraine's defense industry one of strongest in Europe

18:57 02.08.2023
Zelenskyy: We are working to hold global peace summit this fall

20:38 31.07.2023
Croatia allocates EUR 1 mln for UN humanitarian demining program in Ukraine

17:43 31.07.2023
Over 350 people participating in rescue operation in Kryvy Rih – Zelenskyy

12:35 28.07.2023
Ukraine's victory must be such that enemy attempts to return don't go beyond sick fantasies – Zelenskyy

10:41 28.07.2023
Zelenskyy visits Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, destroyed by occupiers' missile

10:32 28.07.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting on issues concerning combat medics

09:35 28.07.2023
AFU liberate Staromaiorske in southern Ukraine – Zelenskyy

