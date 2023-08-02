Ukraine grateful for help, but its contribution to security also deserves gratitude – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is grateful to every country that helped it, but its contribution to the common security also deserves gratitude, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday, speaking at a conference of Ukrainian ambassadors abroad in Uzhgorod.

"Ukraine knows how to be grateful and is grateful to every country, absolutely to all people, to every nation that helped us. But our contribution to the common security deserves gratitude," he said.

According to him, "to stop Russia in restoring the empire is to save the freedom of the peoples who are in the access zone for Russian military columns. The Russian military power, which was destroyed by the Ukrainians, will no longer kill in Europe, Asia or somewhere on other continents of the world."

Zelenskyy noted that "elections will be held in different countries in the coming months, which creates a certain difficult situation. We need an understanding that overcomes any such political internal conjuncture."

"As ambassadors of Ukraine, you have to cool emotions when they rage too much in the politics of neighbors. To cool, but not to be dumb," he said.