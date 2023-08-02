Facts

09:23 02.08.2023

Air defense destroys 23 strike UAVs on Wed night – AFU Air Force

1 min read
On Wednesday night, Russian occupiers attacked the territory of Ukraine from three directions with Iranian Shahed-type attack drones, 23 of which were hit by air defense forces, but there were also hits on the port infrastructure of Odesa region, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said on Wednesday morning.

"Shahed launches were carried out in three directions – Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), Chauda (Crimea)... The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of other components of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, destroyed 23 strike UAVs," the AFU said on Telegram.

It is noted that most of the drones were destroyed in Kyiv and Odesa regions.

"Unfortunately, part of the drones launched by the enemy hit the port infrastructure in Odesa region. Local administrations will report on the consequences of the strike," the Air Force said.

