Facts

16:56 01.08.2023

AFU attacks near Bakhmut on Monday, along border of Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions, west of Zaporizhia region – ISW

2 min read
AFU attacks near Bakhmut on Monday, along border of Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions, west of Zaporizhia region – ISW

Ukrainian forces conducted counteroffensive operations on at least three sectors of the front on July 31, the analytical review of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) says.

“Russian sources claimed that Ukrainian forces continued attacking northwest and southwest of Bakhmut, in the western Donetsk–eastern Zaporizhia region border area, and in western Zaporizhia region. Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported that over the past week, Ukrainian forces liberated an additional two square kilometers of territory in the Bakhmut area and 12.6 square kilometers in Berdiansk (western Donetsk–eastern Zaporizhia region border area) and Melitopol (western Zaporizhia region) directions.

It is reported that the Russian forces conducted offensive operations along the Svatove-Kreminna and Avdiyivka-Donetsk City lines and made claimed gains in Luhansk region.

“Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations near Bakhmut. Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in western Donetsk and western Zaporizhia regions. Russian forces conducted limited counterattacks in western Donetsk and western Zaporizhia regions,” the analysts report,” the analysts report.

According to ISW, Iran and Belarus are deepening bilateral cooperation over the backdrop of their mutual support for Russia’s war in Ukraine. “Belarusian Defense Minister Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin arrived in Iran on July 31 and met with his counterpart, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding and a bilateral military cooperation plan for 2023. Ashtiani is primarily responsible for negotiating military acquisitions and sales in his role as Iranian Defense Minister, so Khrenin and Ashtiani likely discussed arms deals during their meeting. Belarus may have also been seeking to secure an agreement on Iranian production of Shahed drones on the territory of Belarus following initial reports that Iran was seeking to convert a plant in Belarus’ Gomel Oblast into a Shahed production plant,” the message reads.

The Wagner Group may be supplanting the Russian military as the Belarusian military’s key training partner.

“The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) likely succeeded in recruiting an unknown number of Wagner personnel following Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin’s failed rebellion … Prigozhin stated that the Wagner Group stopped recruiting in Russia and claimed that the Wagner Group does not need to recruit more personnel and has sufficient reserves,” the ISW informs.

Tags: #isw

MORE ABOUT

17:59 01.08.2023
Russian Children's Rights Commissioner confirms deportation of 4.8 mln Ukrainians, incl. over 700,000 children, from occupied territories – ISW

Russian Children's Rights Commissioner confirms deportation of 4.8 mln Ukrainians, incl. over 700,000 children, from occupied territories – ISW

12:09 25.07.2023
AFU advances near Bakhmut, Orikhove on Monday – ISW

AFU advances near Bakhmut, Orikhove on Monday – ISW

16:30 19.07.2023
Lukashenko actively involved in forced deportation of Ukrainian children – ISW

Lukashenko actively involved in forced deportation of Ukrainian children – ISW

17:52 10.07.2023
Kremlin to threaten to not extend deal to advance its objectives – ISW

Kremlin to threaten to not extend deal to advance its objectives – ISW

15:00 26.06.2023
Attempted military coup on June 23-24, apparently, doesn’t have significant impact on combat capability of Russian army – ISW

Attempted military coup on June 23-24, apparently, doesn’t have significant impact on combat capability of Russian army – ISW

19:32 21.06.2023
Ukrainian forces conduct counteroffensive operations in at least two sectors of front on administrative border between Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions

Ukrainian forces conduct counteroffensive operations in at least two sectors of front on administrative border between Zaporizhia and Donetsk regions

14:01 20.06.2023
AFU attacks at least three sections of front line, achieves success, Russia transferring troops to Zaporizhia, Bakhmut directions – ISW

AFU attacks at least three sections of front line, achieves success, Russia transferring troops to Zaporizhia, Bakhmut directions – ISW

13:00 13.06.2023
Ukrainian Defense Forces conduct counteroffensive in at least three sectors of front on Monday – ISW

Ukrainian Defense Forces conduct counteroffensive in at least three sectors of front on Monday – ISW

15:38 10.06.2023
Russia restores access to key Western chips, Iran helps it build drone factory - ISW

Russia restores access to key Western chips, Iran helps it build drone factory - ISW

15:38 10.06.2023
AFU continue counteroffensive on at least four sectors of front, info about losses of equipment exaggerated - ISW

AFU continue counteroffensive on at least four sectors of front, info about losses of equipment exaggerated - ISW

AD

HOT NEWS

MFA invites Polish Ambassador due to statements made by Secretary of State Przydacz

Juvenile prosecutors: 499 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russia's armed aggression

By end of year we plan to launch Ukraine-NATO Council at all levels – Stefanishyna

Occupiers shell Kherson: Doctor killed, nurse wounded in health facility – local authorities

Implementation of law on media to reduce influence of major business in this sector – National TV Council's head

LATEST

More than 750 medical institutions fully or partially restored in Ukraine – Shmyhal

MFA invites Polish Ambassador due to statements made by Secretary of State Przydacz

Slovakia hands over Zuzana 2 self-propelled guns to Ukraine, financed by three more EU countries

Intense fighting in Ukraine focusing on south of Orikhiv, Velyka Novosilka – British intelligence

Herasymiuk: Construction of nationwide state digital multiplex is nearing completion

Juvenile prosecutors: 499 children killed in Ukraine as result of Russia's armed aggression

USA insists Russia return forcibly removed children – State Department

By end of year we plan to launch Ukraine-NATO Council at all levels – Stefanishyna

Occupiers shell Kherson: Doctor killed, nurse wounded in health facility – local authorities

Implementation of law on media to reduce influence of major business in this sector – National TV Council's head

AD
AD
AD
AD