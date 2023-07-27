Facts

14:45 27.07.2023

Zelenskyy invites President of Brazil to organize his meeting with leaders of Latin America

2 min read
Zelenskyy invites President of Brazil to organize his meeting with leaders of Latin America

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Brazilian President Lula da Silva to gather the leaders of Latin American countries to hear his message.

In an interview with Globo News published on Thursday, Zelenskyy said he would accept the Brazilian president's invitation to come to Brazil, but suggested that Lula act as a regional leader, suggesting that the Brazilian president gather leaders to hear Ukraine's message.

"Latin America is very important to me, Brazil and other countries too. Yes, I wanted to go to Brazil. If I receive an invitation, I will go. And if Lula helps me further, because it's far away and we don't have time, if he manages to get other leaders of Latin America together, we can all meet in Brazil or somewhere else. It will also greatly help the whole world to have peace. And Ukraine will be heard and supported by the continent," Zelenskyy said.

"I need specific things. First, it brings Latin America closer and gives us the opportunity to meet and talk. This is political support. Secondly, I know that Lula and Brazilian society support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and we need this support," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader expressed hope that Brazil would also be able to contribute to the resolution of the Black Sea Grain Deal, from which Russia recently withdrew, and the sending of major humanitarian aid.

However, the president said he did not expect military support. "I'm not going to ask Lulu to give me a weapon. Why? I know he won't give it to me," he said.

Tags: #brazilia

MORE ABOUT

12:48 18.04.2023
Ukraine's MFA to statements of Brazilian President: We striving to end Russian aggression on basis of Ukrainian peace formula more than anyone else

Ukraine's MFA to statements of Brazilian President: We striving to end Russian aggression on basis of Ukrainian peace formula more than anyone else

14:50 20.07.2022
Zelensky: I don't support Brazilian president's neutral position in Russia's war against Ukraine, we need support

Zelensky: I don't support Brazilian president's neutral position in Russia's war against Ukraine, we need support

16:23 26.06.2013
Foreign Ministry advises Ukrainians not to visit some Brazilian cities because of protests

Foreign Ministry advises Ukrainians not to visit some Brazilian cities because of protests

AD

HOT NEWS

Rada dismisses Tkachenko from post of Culture Minister

Zelenskyy holds off-site HQ meeting in Dnipro

Defense Forces eliminate 590 occupiers, shot down 40 cruise missiles

Over last nine days of Russian attacks, 26 port infrastructure facilities, five civilian ships damaged, partially destroyed – Kubrakov

Air defense forces destroy eight attack UAVs overnight – AFU

LATEST

Head of Ukrenergo recommends population to prepare power generators for winter season 'just in case'

Two Kalibr missiles downed near Vinnytsia on Wed, five people injured

Rada cancels Aristov's mandate

Rada dismisses Tkachenko from post of Culture Minister

Economic Security Bureau seizes UAH 650 mln worth of counterfeit alcohol in six months

Bad weather results in disconnection of interstate power lines with Moldova, Poland – Ministry of Energy

Body of woman killed in July 23 missile attack of Odesa found – mayor's office

Zelenskyy holds off-site HQ meeting in Dnipro

Defense Forces eliminate 590 occupiers, shot down 40 cruise missiles

Over last nine days of Russian attacks, 26 port infrastructure facilities, five civilian ships damaged, partially destroyed – Kubrakov

AD
AD
AD
AD