Zelenskyy invites President of Brazil to organize his meeting with leaders of Latin America

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited Brazilian President Lula da Silva to gather the leaders of Latin American countries to hear his message.

In an interview with Globo News published on Thursday, Zelenskyy said he would accept the Brazilian president's invitation to come to Brazil, but suggested that Lula act as a regional leader, suggesting that the Brazilian president gather leaders to hear Ukraine's message.

"Latin America is very important to me, Brazil and other countries too. Yes, I wanted to go to Brazil. If I receive an invitation, I will go. And if Lula helps me further, because it's far away and we don't have time, if he manages to get other leaders of Latin America together, we can all meet in Brazil or somewhere else. It will also greatly help the whole world to have peace. And Ukraine will be heard and supported by the continent," Zelenskyy said.

"I need specific things. First, it brings Latin America closer and gives us the opportunity to meet and talk. This is political support. Secondly, I know that Lula and Brazilian society support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and we need this support," Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian leader expressed hope that Brazil would also be able to contribute to the resolution of the Black Sea Grain Deal, from which Russia recently withdrew, and the sending of major humanitarian aid.

However, the president said he did not expect military support. "I'm not going to ask Lulu to give me a weapon. Why? I know he won't give it to me," he said.