16:03 26.07.2023

Russia preparing ships, aircraft to block Black Sea areas after withdrawal from grain initiative

After Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative, its occupation forces have intensified the combat training of the surface forces and naval aviation of the Black Sea Navy, according to the Military Media Center.

"In particular, the Russian forces are training to block sea areas, detect and destroy ships. It is obvious that the Russian forces are training to attack civilian ships that will be heading from and to Ukrainian ports," it said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the occupation forces continue to reinforce the defense system in Crimea, in particular, in the Armiansk and Perekop directions.

