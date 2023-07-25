Ukrainian diasporas in USA, Poland, Germany show highest involvement in social, political activities abroad – survey

The most active in social and political activities abroad are Ukrainian diasporas in the United States, Poland and Germany, Head of the Opora Civil Network Olha Aivazovska has said at the presentation of a research on migration, media consumption and socio-political activity of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

"According to our general observations, a very active diaspora – both the old and, let's say, a new wave of temporary asylum seekers – is in the United States, Poland, and in many ways – Germany. In the UK, very often programs aimed at helping Ukrainians also have a certain impact. For example, the UK diversifies Ukrainians throughout the country through the asylum program," she said.

According to the survey, 43% of respondents believe that they have the opportunity to influence political life in Ukraine at a distance, 46% do not see such an opportunity.

The results show that over the past six months, in order to support Ukraine, respondents more often donated to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (80%), helped relatives and friends in Ukraine (76%), popularized information about Ukraine (69%), and also wore Ukrainian symbols in everyday life (60%).

The study "Media Consumption and Socio-Political Activity of Ukrainians Abroad" was conducted on the basis of analytical developments and commissioned by the Opora Civil Network with the support of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The survey was conducted by the Rating sociological group on April 8 through May 19, 2023 in the UK, Israel, Spain, Spain, Germany, the United States, Hungary and the Czech Republic.

The purpose of the study was to identify the level of involvement and interest in the political and public life of Ukraine among Ukrainians abroad. This survey consisted of three parts which included an online survey of 1,000 respondents on social and political activity, an online survey of 2,000 respondents on media consumption, and 43 in-depth interviews.