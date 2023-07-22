Management of charitable organization Misericordia discusses further cooperation with Ukraine at President's Office

On behalf of the President of Ukraine and the Head of the Office of the Head of State, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Oleksiy Kuleba met with the management of the international charitable organization Misericordia, headed by the organization's chairman Domenico Giani.

During the conversation, they discussed issues of further cooperation, in particular, social assistance to Ukrainians, the President's Office reports.

Kuleba thanked those present for their help to Ukraine. He emphasized the importance of humanitarian missions with the support of the Embassy of the Sovereign Order of Malta in Ukraine and Misericordie.

"Assistance to our citizens from the start of the full-scale invasion, assistance in the evacuation of Ukrainian refugees, especially children and the elderly, to Italy, financial assistance – the country highly appreciates Misericordie's role in supporting Ukraine in the fight against the terrorist country," the deputy head of the President's Office said.

Kuleba expressed his belief in strengthening cooperation, in particular, in the restoration of life in de-occupied regions and the most affected regions of Ukraine, such as Kherson region, which is currently recovering from the devastative, economic, environmental, and other consequences of the terrorist act at the Kakhovka HPP thanks to joint efforts.

For his part, the head of the organization, Domenico Giani, expressed readiness for further cooperation.

"We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and fully support them in their struggle for independence and democratic values. We continue our cooperation. During this visit, an ambulance was brought and handed over to St. Nicholas Hospital in Lviv. We started cooperation in the field of rehabilitation with the National Rehabilitation Center in Lviv. I am convinced that our cooperation will only strengthen in the future," Giani said.