CJE Chairman Kulykov: Videos of crimes of Russians are evidence, therefore they must become public knowledge

Andriy Kulykov, Chairman of the Commission on Journalistic Ethics (CJE), points out the benefits of disseminating videos that confirm the war crimes of the Russian occupiers.

"Such publications contain another important component - they are evidence of how the Russians treat us, or how they want to behave. And without realizing this, our case, although fair, is not so convincing even for some of us. But when we have such evidence, it confirms how we are treated, or at least gives reason to believe that we are talking, firstly, about the life of each and every one of us, and secondly, about the existence of the state and the nation as such, and hiding it is just irresponsible," Kulykov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, he noted that it is not necessary to focus only on this, and it is also necessary to explain the reasons why the occupiers do this, "talk about the evolution, about the sequence with which this happens."

When asked whether it is worth distributing such materials to foreign audiences, the CJE chairman said: "Knowing the experience of foreign colleagues and how they use such cases and publish information about them, the answer is: yes." "When terrorists in Afghanistan, in some other Middle Eastern countries, beheaded the British and Americans, it was published precisely with the aim of proving and showing who those soldiers, journalists, civilians were dealing with, therefore it is impossible to hide," Kulykov stressed.

At the same time, he emphasized the importance of the ethical side of the publication of such materials, noting that the relatives and friends of the victims should already be properly prepared by this moment.

"In this case, of course, the principle that this cannot be done before the relatives are informed by suitably trained people should apply. Therefore, it should be understood how much the same relatives or other people involved knew about this. These are undeniable principles that many observe, but unfortunately, exceptions sometimes occur," the CJE head said.

In general, regarding the publication of materials on the war crimes of the occupiers, he noted that "we meet with the unity and struggle of opposites, when, on the one hand, it is necessary, and on the other hand, this can be used by the enemy or this can entail additional suffering."

"The same applies to not reporting until a certain time or an official announcement about where the Russians hit. We have already gotten used to this, most of us recognized justice precisely because of the argument so that they would not shoot again. But on the other hand, we can say that if we do not report this, then we put at risk those who otherwise would not have gone there. This is a war, and therefore even undeniable rules can turn into the other side," Kulykov said.