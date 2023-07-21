Facts

19:00 21.07.2023

Govt approves proposal on implementation of two-year-long experimental project of ammo production for UAVs

2 min read
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a proposal to the Ministry of Strategic Industries, the Defense Ministry and the Digital Transformation Ministry on the implementation of an experimental project of the production, procurement and supply of ammunition for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned system warheads during two years, Representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk said.

"The implementation procedure has been approved for an experimental project that provides for a mechanism of implementation of the experimental project of the development, production, procurement and supply of ammunition for UAVs and unmanned system warheads for the security and defense forces of Ukraine in terms of the establishment of organizational, technical and other requirements for the implementation of economic activities in the relevant field," he said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution "On the implementation of a pilot project for the production, procurement and supply of ammunition for unmanned systems and warheads for unmanned systems."

The implementation of this experimental project provides for the establishment of a procedure for obtaining the status of a manufacturer of ammunition for UAVs as well as the establishment of clear requirements for personnel, production capacities and storage procedures for manufacturers of unmanned systems.

In addition, the production of drones can be carried out without an environmental impact assessment report.

This project also provides for the establishment of requirements for the supply of manufactured ammunition and the possibility of developing ammunition and combat units for UAVs both on government orders and on own initiative.

It also establishes the procedure for testing the developed sample and facilitates the procedure for supplying it to service, and quality control is carried out at the production stage.

Legal entities have the opportunity to purchase and supply ammunition for the needs of the security and defense forces of Ukraine.

