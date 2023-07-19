Zelenskyy holding meeting in Kyiv with USAID leaders

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting in Kyiv on Wednesday with head of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Samantha Power.

“Ukraine values active cooperation with the United States Agency for International Development, USAID. Today I met with USAID Administrator Samantha Power. We discussed further support for Ukraine, our people, and our economy,” the President said on his Telegram channel.

Also, according to him, the Russian Federation's attempts to eliminate the Black Sea Grain Initiative became the subject of discussion.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to the Agency for supporting Ukrainian efforts in restoring the grain deal and working together.