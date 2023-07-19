German FM on Odesa attacks: Every Putin's bomb also strikes poorest people in world

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned the Russian attacks on Odesa, stressing that every Putin bomb also strikes the poorest people in the world.

"Putin not only destroyed the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Now, for the second night in a row, he is bombing the port city of Odesa. He deprives the world of any hope for Ukrainian grain. Each of his bombs also strikes the poorest people in the world," she wrote on Twitter.

The Minister noted that even if the route through the Black Sea can hardly be replaced, Germany supports Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine in finding all possible alternative transport routes.

"For instance, through the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes via the river and sea ports," she stressed.