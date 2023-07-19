Facts

15:38 19.07.2023

German FM on Odesa attacks: Every Putin's bomb also strikes poorest people in world

1 min read
German FM on Odesa attacks: Every Putin's bomb also strikes poorest people in world

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned the Russian attacks on Odesa, stressing that every Putin bomb also strikes the poorest people in the world.

"Putin not only destroyed the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Now, for the second night in a row, he is bombing the port city of Odesa. He deprives the world of any hope for Ukrainian grain. Each of his bombs also strikes the poorest people in the world," she wrote on Twitter.

The Minister noted that even if the route through the Black Sea can hardly be replaced, Germany supports Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine in finding all possible alternative transport routes.

"For instance, through the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes via the river and sea ports," she stressed.

Tags: #grain #germany #baerbock

MORE ABOUT

17:51 19.07.2023
Ukraine may apply reciprocal measures to extended EU restrictions on agricultural exports after Sept 15 - Svyrydenko

Ukraine may apply reciprocal measures to extended EU restrictions on agricultural exports after Sept 15 - Svyrydenko

21:03 18.07.2023
Kuleba: Every liberated kilometer means additional Ukrainian grain, every kilogram paid for with lives of our soldiers

Kuleba: Every liberated kilometer means additional Ukrainian grain, every kilogram paid for with lives of our soldiers

17:54 18.07.2023
Shmyhal: We propose to continue work of grain initiative in trilateral format

Shmyhal: We propose to continue work of grain initiative in trilateral format

13:42 18.07.2023
Nearly 33 mln tonnes of grain, foodstuffs exported to 45 countries through grain deal – Borrell

Nearly 33 mln tonnes of grain, foodstuffs exported to 45 countries through grain deal – Borrell

12:44 18.07.2023
Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company for first time loads sea vessel with deadweight exceeding 45,000 tonnes

Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company for first time loads sea vessel with deadweight exceeding 45,000 tonnes

20:40 17.07.2023
Germany hosts 91 children from Kyiv region for rehabilitation

Germany hosts 91 children from Kyiv region for rehabilitation

19:23 17.07.2023
Nova Poshta will open about 10 branches in Germany by end of summer

Nova Poshta will open about 10 branches in Germany by end of summer

11:36 17.07.2023
Last ship under grain deal leaves port of Odesa on Sunday

Last ship under grain deal leaves port of Odesa on Sunday

09:44 12.07.2023
Germany confirms it won’t transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine – media

Germany confirms it won’t transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine – media

20:31 10.07.2023
Kuleba urges German govt not to block Ukraine's accelerated path to NATO – media

Kuleba urges German govt not to block Ukraine's accelerated path to NATO – media

AD

HOT NEWS

USA announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for $1.3 bln

Reznikov: More than 20 drones of Ukrainian production already in service

Occupation forces plan new provocations at ZNPP with use of heavy weapons – Ukrainian intelligence

Ukrainian FM calls on ICC to issue arrest warrant for head of Red Cross of Belarus

Zelenskyy: Russia deliberately strikes at infrastructure of grain initiative

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds meeting on preparation of Crimea Platform summit

USA announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for $1.3 bln

Shmyhal discusses with his Irish colleague participation of business in Ukraine’s recovery

Zelenskyy holding meeting in Kyiv with USAID leaders

Ukraine launches program to recruit personnel for state administration in Crimea after its de-occupation – Tasheva

Russian occupiers re–equipping civilian facilities in temporarily occupied territories for their own needs - AFU General Staff

Lithuania to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth EUR 24 mln – Defense Minister

Ireland additionally allocates EUR 5 mln of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Reznikov: More than 20 drones of Ukrainian production already in service

Occupation forces plan new provocations at ZNPP with use of heavy weapons – Ukrainian intelligence

AD
AD
AD
AD