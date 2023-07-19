Facts

14:31 19.07.2023

Kuleba: Prigozhin's rebellion exposes weakness of Putin regime to entire world, but most importantly, to people of Russia

3 min read
The main lesson of the Wagner PMC leader Yevgeny Prigozhin's rebellion in Russia is that the weakness of the Putin regime was revealed to the whole world, but most importantly, to the people of Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"I'm pretty certain it was a mutiny. Prigozhin was absolutely serious about creating conditions under which he would be recognized as the source of real power in Russia. I will say this because I am not a wizard to make a prophesy about all possible scenarios. But it is still unclear what made him change his mind, what kind of arguments made it work. But I think the main lesson of his rebellion is that the weakness of the regime was exposed to the entire world, but most importantly to the people of Russia," Kuleba said in an interview with the American CNN show Anderson Cooper 360.

Kuleba said that throughout his career, Russian President Vladimir Putin "was always crushing his enemies, in the most visible way."

"This time he did not crush Prigozhin. He bargained. He made a deal with him. And this is the real turning point," the Foreign Minister said.

Commenting on the importance of damaging the bridge across the Kerch Strait, Kuleba pointed out that this is the main supply route for the Russian army in Crimea and southern Ukraine with a large number of troops, ammunition, a large amount of weapons, fuel and other types of resources.

"And there is one more point that everyone should be mindful of this bridge was built outside of the body of the law. This is an illegal bridge, an illegal structure," the minister said.

Answering a journalist's question about how the minister assesses Putin's statements that the attack on the bridge is a terrorist act, Kuleba said he is not obliged to comment on every lie and distortion of reality that Putin expresses.

"He keeps saying that our government is illegal, but the so-called 'Kyiv regime' onstalled by the United States, the UK and other countries. I don't have to comment on that. We should know one thing about president Putin. He is a professional liar. He was taught to lie when he served in the KGB. And he excelled this practice throughout his political career. So, the less we listen to what he says, the more time we will have for more productive thoughts," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

