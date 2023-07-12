No one to bargain for Ukraine's NATO membership with anyone – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy felt during the work of the NATO summit "the unequivocal fact that Ukraine will be in NATO."

"No one will bargain for NATO membership with anyone, that it will be a real political decision based on the security situation in Ukraine. I don't know if everyone is frank with me to the end and if everything is true, but we believe in partners, because we must live with faith in allies who are helping us win this war today," he said at a press conference in Vilnius on Wednesday.

According to Zelenskyy, "we received powerful defense confirmations, they are crucial for us. And third, I believe that all of this has led to a logical point in our security assurance meeting today. This is a declaration on security guarantees in Ukraine."

"What is essential is that we have kept a very important point in this security guarantee. What is written in the declaration is a security guarantee on Ukraine's path to NATO. This is a critical point. I am pleased that we did not lose this, the allies supported and our team worked," Zelenskyy said.