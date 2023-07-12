We cannot stand still and expect someone to support us for decades – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the support of the allies depends, inter alia, on how things will be on the battlefield.

"This is very important not only for our allies to support us, this is what you and I need, so that we are motivated, so that we know where we are going, that we are going towards victory, the restoration of our territorial integrity. We cannot just stand still and expect someone to support us for decades," he said at a press conference in Vilnius on Wednesday.