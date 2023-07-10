Facts

16:09 10.07.2023

Defense forces liberate 14 sq km of territories in south, east of Ukraine over past week – Maliar

The Ukrainian defense forces liberated from the Russian occupation 14 square kilometers of Ukrainian territories over the past week and a total of 191 square kilometers since the start of the counteroffensive, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has said.

"The East. Over the past week, due to the improvement of the operational (tactical) situation, the leveling of the front line reached 24 square kilometers. A 4-square-kilometer increase over the week," she said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

"The South. Over the past week, as a result of offensive actions in certain areas, there is an advance deep into the enemy [defense] from our defense line. The area of 168.6 square kilometers has been liberated. A 10.2-square-kilometer increase over the week," the deputy minister said.

According to Maliar, Ukrainian defenders inflicted more than 79 strikes on the areas of accumulation of enemy personnel as well as attacked eight control points, 17 electronic warfare stations, and eleven ammunition depots. Some 24 enemy anti-aircraft missile systems and 39 of 67 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones launched by the enemy were destroyed.

The deputy minister also said that the Russian occupation forces mounted 39 missile and 334 air attacks on Ukraine during the past week. Some 7,184 shelling attacks were recorded in the eastern direction last week and 4,318 – in Tavria direction.

