20:30 07.07.2023

Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey for talks with Erdogan

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Turkey, where he will hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We are completing a busy day in Turkey. Talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Coordination of positions on the Peace Formula, the NATO summit, security guarantees and the grain initiative. The restoration of Ukraine, defense contracts between our enterprises," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel on Friday evening.

