Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Lviv

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), in coordination with the State Emergency Service, is helping victims of the overnight Russian missile attack in Lviv.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross, in coordination with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, is working at the scene of the tragedy. Volunteers have set up a tent where everyone in need can get psychological help and first aid, drink tea, coffee or water," the URCS reported on Facebook Thursday.

As reported, as a result of the enemy missile attack on Lviv on Thursday night, five people were killed and 40 more were injured. More than 30 houses, more than 250 apartments, 10 dormitories, an infant orphanage, two universities, a sanatorium school, and an electrical substation were damaged or destroyed.