Facts

20:17 06.07.2023

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Lviv

1 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian missile attack in Lviv

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), in coordination with the State Emergency Service, is helping victims of the overnight Russian missile attack in Lviv.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross, in coordination with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, is working at the scene of the tragedy. Volunteers have set up a tent where everyone in need can get psychological help and first aid, drink tea, coffee or water," the URCS reported on Facebook Thursday.

As reported, as a result of the enemy missile attack on Lviv on Thursday night, five people were killed and 40 more were injured. More than 30 houses, more than 250 apartments, 10 dormitories, an infant orphanage, two universities, a sanatorium school, and an electrical substation were damaged or destroyed.

Tags: #assistance #lviv #urcs

MORE ABOUT

21:01 06.07.2023
Assistance to Ukraine with weapons helped to reduce scale of war – Zelenskyy

Assistance to Ukraine with weapons helped to reduce scale of war – Zelenskyy

20:57 06.07.2023
Zelenskyy notes different positions on defense assistance to Ukraine between him, Bulgarian President Radev

Zelenskyy notes different positions on defense assistance to Ukraine between him, Bulgarian President Radev

15:37 06.07.2023
Detah toll of rocket attack on Lviv increases to five – region’s head

Detah toll of rocket attack on Lviv increases to five – region’s head

13:40 06.07.2023
Interior Minister: At least 10 shelters in Lviv closed during night attack

Interior Minister: At least 10 shelters in Lviv closed during night attack

11:57 06.07.2023
Over 250 apartments, 10 dormitories, 2 universities, children's home destroyed by missile strikes in Lviv, electrical substation damaged

Over 250 apartments, 10 dormitories, 2 universities, children's home destroyed by missile strikes in Lviv, electrical substation damaged

10:43 06.07.2023
US Ambassador about Russian attack on Lviv: We continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself

US Ambassador about Russian attack on Lviv: We continue to strengthen Ukraine's ability to defend itself

09:46 06.07.2023
Russians attack Lviv at night with Kalibr missiles, 7 out of 10 cruise missiles shot down – AFU Air Force

Russians attack Lviv at night with Kalibr missiles, 7 out of 10 cruise missiles shot down – AFU Air Force

09:40 06.07.2023
Number of injured due to missile attack on Lviv rises to 34 people – local authorities

Number of injured due to missile attack on Lviv rises to 34 people – local authorities

09:49 05.07.2023
Ten shelters to be established in Kherson region – URCS

Ten shelters to be established in Kherson region – URCS

19:36 03.07.2023
Ukraine to receive several dozens of Leopard 1 tanks from Germany, Denmark in coming weeks – Pistorius

Ukraine to receive several dozens of Leopard 1 tanks from Germany, Denmark in coming weeks – Pistorius

AD

HOT NEWS

Assistance to Ukraine with weapons helped to reduce scale of war – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy notes different positions on defense assistance to Ukraine between him, Bulgarian President Radev

Invitation to NATO would motivate Ukraine to defend Europe – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces his visit to Prague

Enemy ammunition depot destroyed in Makiyivka – Defense Ministry

LATEST

Invitation to NATO would motivate Ukraine to defend Europe – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy announces his visit to Prague

Russia on verge of civil war ― Budanov

Enemy ammunition depot destroyed in Makiyivka – Defense Ministry

We want to make it faster – Zelenskyy about counteroffensive

Budanov: I think, now, danger of artificial technogenic catastrophe at ZNPP is quietly going down

Ukraine, Bulgaria to intensify defense cooperation – Zelenskyy in Sofia

Another 45 soldiers of AFU, National Guard, Border Guard Service, two civilians returned home from captivity

Martin Harris to become new British Ambassador to Ukraine

After war, Ukraine to refuse conscription, form professional army, create two components of reserve – PM

AD
AD
AD
AD