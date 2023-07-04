Facts

16:45 04.07.2023

Grossi concerned about ZNPP security situation

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi has expressed concern about the security situation at Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) after the power plant was disconnected from the Dniprovska 750 kilovolt power line.

"This time the plant avoided a complete loss of all external power – which has happened seven times previously during the conflict – but the latest power line cut again demonstrates the precarious nuclear safety and security situation at the plant," he was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the IAEA on Tuesday.

The power supply to the ZNPP in Enerhodar through the line from the territory of Ukraine was resumed after the disconnection on Tuesday night, the power plant said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

"At 14:00, operations were completed to put the 750 kV Dniprovska line into operation. The power plant is operating normally," ZNPP Director Yuriy Chernychuk said in the message.

The power plant's own needs are supplied with a standard circuit. There are no disruptions at work.

The shutdown of the high-voltage line, which supplies the ZNPP, was reported on Tuesday morning. Auxiliary power supply was transferred to reserve transformers.

