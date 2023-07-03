Facts

19:36 03.07.2023

Ukraine to receive several dozens of Leopard 1 tanks from Germany, Denmark in coming weeks – Pistorius

1 min read
Ukraine to receive several dozens of Leopard 1 tanks from Germany, Denmark in coming weeks – Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced the transfer of another batch of Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine soon as well as the supply of additional IRIS-T air defense systems.

In the coming weeks, Ukraine will receive dozens of Leopard 1 A5 battle tanks from Germany and Denmark. In addition, in May alone a new EUR 2.7-billion package of assistance was prepared that includes additional urgently needed weapons such as new IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, he said in an interview with Rzeczpospolita.

The minister also noted that Germany currently provides second largest military assistance to Ukraine, financial support within the EU, and trains Ukrainian military.

 

Tags: #assistance #military #germany

MORE ABOUT

19:04 30.06.2023
Zelenskyy thanks Denmark for new package of defense assistance

Zelenskyy thanks Denmark for new package of defense assistance

13:20 30.06.2023
Nova Poshta opens first branch in Germany

Nova Poshta opens first branch in Germany

20:43 27.06.2023
USA announces additional 500 mln security assistance for Ukraine

USA announces additional 500 mln security assistance for Ukraine

20:30 26.06.2023
USA to announce another $500 mln military aid package for Ukraine

USA to announce another $500 mln military aid package for Ukraine

20:18 26.06.2023
Bulgaria approves new package of military assistance to Ukraine

Bulgaria approves new package of military assistance to Ukraine

16:26 22.06.2023
Estonia allocates new package of military assistance to Ukraine, incl equipment to combat drones

Estonia allocates new package of military assistance to Ukraine, incl equipment to combat drones

20:46 21.06.2023
Bulgaria preparing new package of military assistance to Ukraine - PM Tagarev

Bulgaria preparing new package of military assistance to Ukraine - PM Tagarev

14:30 21.06.2023
France preparing multi-year civil assistance package for Ukraine, extra EUR 40 mln for emergency reconstruction in 2023 – Foreign minister

France preparing multi-year civil assistance package for Ukraine, extra EUR 40 mln for emergency reconstruction in 2023 – Foreign minister

14:12 21.06.2023
Germany to provide Ukraine with extra EUR 381 mln in humanitarian aid

Germany to provide Ukraine with extra EUR 381 mln in humanitarian aid

19:26 19.06.2023
Cabinet approves procedure for payment of one-time assistance of UAH 5,000 for residents living in flooding zone in Kherson, Mykolaiv regions

Cabinet approves procedure for payment of one-time assistance of UAH 5,000 for residents living in flooding zone in Kherson, Mykolaiv regions

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, Scholz coordinate positions on eve of NATO Summit in Vilnius

Zelenskyy urges Georgia to transfer Saakashvili to Ukraine, orders MFA to express protest

Mourning announced in Sumy on Tuesday

Head of NATO Military Committee Bauer positively assesses AFU counteroffensive

Two people killed, 19 wounded, four of them remain in hospitals due to drone attack on Sumy – Regional Administration

LATEST

Zelenskyy, Scholz coordinate positions on eve of NATO Summit in Vilnius

Zelenskyy urges Georgia to transfer Saakashvili to Ukraine, orders MFA to express protest

Syrsky: Ukrainian defenders advance on flanks, effectively destroy Russian forces in Bakhmut direction

Mourning announced in Sumy on Tuesday

ICPA to develop common strategy of prosecution of Russia's crime of aggression – ICC Prosecutor

Maliar: AFU destroying high-priority enemy target every 70 minutes

Head of NATO Military Committee Bauer positively assesses AFU counteroffensive

Two people killed, 19 wounded, four of them remain in hospitals due to drone attack on Sumy – Regional Administration

Zaluzhny, Shaptala, Energoatom president and Rivne NPP head discuss exchange of info between army, power engineers

Eurojust head on ICPA operation: Much evidence should be proved as Russia’s aggression, to be linked to its leadership

AD
AD
AD
AD