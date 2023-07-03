Ukraine to receive several dozens of Leopard 1 tanks from Germany, Denmark in coming weeks – Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has announced the transfer of another batch of Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine soon as well as the supply of additional IRIS-T air defense systems.

In the coming weeks, Ukraine will receive dozens of Leopard 1 A5 battle tanks from Germany and Denmark. In addition, in May alone a new EUR 2.7-billion package of assistance was prepared that includes additional urgently needed weapons such as new IRIS-T SLM air defense systems, he said in an interview with Rzeczpospolita.

The minister also noted that Germany currently provides second largest military assistance to Ukraine, financial support within the EU, and trains Ukrainian military.