Facts

12:29 30.06.2023

AFU confirms successful strike on invaders’ HQ in occupied Berdiansk

1 min read
AFU confirms successful strike on invaders’ HQ in occupied Berdiansk

 The defense forces successfully hit the enemy headquarters and the composition of fuel and lubricants in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhia region, the StratCom of Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) reported.

“As a result of a successful strike by the Defense Forces on the morning of June 30, 2023, the headquarters and warehouse of the occupiers' ferry-bridge machine in the suburbs of the temporarily occupied Berdiansk were hit. Glory to the AFU!” it said on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, Berdiansk Town Military Administration reported that 11 explosions sounded in occupied Berdiansk, burning and detonating near the airport.

Tags: #berdiansk

MORE ABOUT

09:21 27.06.2023
Zelenskyy visits positions of troops in Berdiansk direction

Zelenskyy visits positions of troops in Berdiansk direction

09:10 24.03.2022
Russian landing ship Orsk destroyed near port of Berdiansk – AFU Navy

Russian landing ship Orsk destroyed near port of Berdiansk – AFU Navy

18:41 21.03.2022
Russian armed forces seize five Ukrainian vessels loaded with grain in Berdiansk seaport – PGO

Russian armed forces seize five Ukrainian vessels loaded with grain in Berdiansk seaport – PGO

18:52 26.02.2022
Military vehicles of Russian Federation occupy territory of former Berdiansk airport

Military vehicles of Russian Federation occupy territory of former Berdiansk airport

12:35 03.06.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia to introduce 20% discounts for delivery of cargos to Mariupol, Berdiansk ports

Ukrzaliznytsia to introduce 20% discounts for delivery of cargos to Mariupol, Berdiansk ports

10:38 24.09.2018
Ukrainian Navy ships heading to Berdiansk to become part of fleet infrastructure in Azov Sea

Ukrainian Navy ships heading to Berdiansk to become part of fleet infrastructure in Azov Sea

15:16 03.08.2018
Berdiansk court arrests suspect in Oleshko murder for 2 months

Berdiansk court arrests suspect in Oleshko murder for 2 months

14:09 24.07.2018
Twenty-six passengers injured as locomotive crashes into Kyiv-Berdiansk passenger train

Twenty-six passengers injured as locomotive crashes into Kyiv-Berdiansk passenger train

15:02 12.05.2018
Ukrainian consul leaves for Yeysk to find out circumstances of detention of fishermen from Berdiansk

Ukrainian consul leaves for Yeysk to find out circumstances of detention of fishermen from Berdiansk

14:25 12.05.2018
Fishermen from Berdiansk probably detained by Russian border guards, stay in Krasnodar Krai

Fishermen from Berdiansk probably detained by Russian border guards, stay in Krasnodar Krai

AD

HOT NEWS

Russia’s FSB tasked to kill Prigozhin ― Budanov

Ukrainian forces in south, east seize strategic initiative, advancing in all directions – Maliar

Invaders reduce their presence on ZNPP territory – Intelligence Agency

Ten out of 13 launched shaheds destroyed in south – AFU Air Forces

AFU eliminates 560 occupiers – General Staff

LATEST

Russia’s FSB tasked to kill Prigozhin ― Budanov

Ukrainian forces in south, east seize strategic initiative, advancing in all directions – Maliar

Invaders reduce their presence on ZNPP territory – Intelligence Agency

Ten out of 13 launched shaheds destroyed in south – AFU Air Forces

AFU eliminates 560 occupiers – General Staff

Zelenskyy, President of Guatemala discuss Peace Formula, assistance in mine clearance

Neutral EU states cannot support security guarantees for Ukraine - Austrian Chancellor

G7 tells countries of ‘global South’ about possibility of peaceful settlement in Ukraine only with withdrawal of Russian troops – media

Greta Thunberg doesn’t consider world's reaction to explosion of Kakhovka HPP sufficient

Ukrainian aviation carry out 11 strikes on enemy concentration areas over day – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD