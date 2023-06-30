AFU confirms successful strike on invaders’ HQ in occupied Berdiansk

The defense forces successfully hit the enemy headquarters and the composition of fuel and lubricants in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhia region, the StratCom of Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) reported.

“As a result of a successful strike by the Defense Forces on the morning of June 30, 2023, the headquarters and warehouse of the occupiers' ferry-bridge machine in the suburbs of the temporarily occupied Berdiansk were hit. Glory to the AFU!” it said on the Telegram channel.

Earlier, Berdiansk Town Military Administration reported that 11 explosions sounded in occupied Berdiansk, burning and detonating near the airport.